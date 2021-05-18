Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard ready for next step toward Mets return

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Noah Syndergaard’s next stop for the Mets is game competition.

Metro News
MLB roundup: Mets' Kevin Pillar OK after hit in face by pitch - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 15m

Tomas Nido had three hits and scored two runs to help the New York Mets defeat the host Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday and halt a three-game losing streak. The game featured a frightening incident, when the Mets’ Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a...

Newsday
Beaning of Kevin Pillar puts Mets' injuries in perspective | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 59m

Adversity doesn’t begin to cover what the Mets endured in Monday night’s 3-1 victory over Atlanta at Truist Park. The Mets already knew adversity. Twelve players on the injured list before Taijuan Wal

The New York Extra
Mets Beat The Braves Despite A Scary Moment For Kevin Pillar By Rich Coutinho

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 2h

It is the moment that every baseball player would call a nightmare and Kevin Pillar experienced it last night. Pillar took a pitch squarely in the face leaving a stream of blood […]

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 5/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   Nationa...

Bleacher Report
Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 5h

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...

CBS Sports

Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 5h

The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar

Film Room
Edwin Díaz records the save | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 16m

Edwin Díaz retires Ozzie Albies to record the save and secure the 3-1 win over the Braves in the 9th inning

