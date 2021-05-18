New York Mets
MLB Roundup: New York Mets’ Kevin Pillar OK after hit in face by pitch
Sportsnaut
Tomas Nido had three hits and scored two runs to help the New York Mets defeat the host Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday and halt a three-game losing streak.
Walker Buehler gave up one hit over seven scoreless innings and Albert Pujols drove in the eventual game-winning run in his debut with his new team as the host Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 3-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Will...
The New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, on Monday to snap a three-game losing streak.
Follow here for the latest information on the returns of key Mets players from injury, including Jacob deGrom and Michael Conforto.
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker got through the first three innings on 33 pitches, giving up just one hit. However, that would be all for the righty as he was removed from the game due to left side tightness. Sean Reid-Foley would come...
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___FISH STORYAn update on Mike Trout is expected after the Los Angeles Angels star exited Monday night's win over Cleveland before the second inning
Noah Syndergaard’s next stop for the Mets is game competition.
It is the moment that every baseball player would call a nightmare and Kevin Pillar experienced it last night. Pillar took a pitch squarely in the face leaving a stream of blood […]
The Mets are now 13 players down, and still in first place. Heal up, heat up, and watch out.Super Fan
Wow. Excellent news to wake up to. Fastball to the face and doing "just fine". Kevin Pillar is the toughest Met of all time.Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I'm doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner 👍🏽👍🏽
Coming up at 5AM with @ChrisCanty99, @RothenbergESPN & @ChrisCarlin: The #Mets won, but injuries are piling up. Plus, the #Yankees lose & looking ahead for the #Knicks.
#MetsJunkies Game Recap: #Mets snap skid; lose two players
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets snap skid; lose two players
