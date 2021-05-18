Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Minors Players of the Week: Ronny Mauricio Keeps Impressing

by: Joseph Langan Mets Minors 1h

The Mets MiLB organizations seem to be off to a slow start when fans look at their affiliate's records. Wins and losses are essential at the minor league level, but the statistics and development

Baseball Prospectus
Box Score Banter: Mets Can’t Mash, Twins Can’t Win

by: Baseball Prospectus Editors Baseball Prospectus 2m

The Twins have been worse than anyone could have expected; the Mets' offense has had few bright spots, and they're all on the IL.

Newsday
Atlanta Braves | Luis Rojas on injuries | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 10m

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses the injuries to Kevin Pillar and Taijun Walker, and how the team was able to win despite the adversity

The Comeback
Kevin Pillar tweets he’s “doing fine” after being drilled in the face by a 94 MPH fastball

by: Jay Rigdon The Comeback 26m

Kevin Pillar took a fastball straight in the face last night, but he tweeted after that he was doing fine, which is a big relief.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for May 18, 2021

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m

Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Uni Watch
Sweet: Marlins’ New Uni Inspired by Havana Sugar Kings

by: Paul Lukas Uni Watch 33m

MLB’s first “City Connect” uni was a stinker. But their latest one, which the Marlins will start wearing this Friday, has a lot going for it.

Rising Apple

NY Mets: One player that has won me over this season with his performance

by: Zachary Rotman Fansided: Rising Apple 40m

It’s been a very strange beginning of the season for the New York Mets. From Opening Day being delayed, to all the rainouts, things haven’t gone as pla...

Mets Briefing

A Pillar of strength

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 52m

Mets grab a big win -- but more injury scares pile up

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - STRIKEOUTS FOR HITTERS ARE HARDER TO AVOID THE HIGHER YOU GO, AND DERAIL BUDDING CAREERS

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 57m

Pete Alonso wore a sombrero Friday night with a 4 strikeouts. Good days, even some thrilling days, and bad days - such are the joys and ago...

