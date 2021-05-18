New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets update Kevin Pillar’s status after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 34m
New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar was drilled in the face with a 95-mph fastball in Monday's 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Pillar Plunked in Head
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 20s
5/17/21: Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a 95 MPH fastball. He suffered multiple nasal fractures but was able to leave the field under his own power. C...
Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after HBP
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 21s
Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after being hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball in Monday night's win over the Braves.
Kevin Pillar hit by pitch injury update: Mets OF has nasal fractures
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 3m
The Mets provided an update this morning on Kevin Pillar's condition after the outfielder was hit in the face by a pitch last night.
Mets release update on OF Kevin Pillar following Monday’s scary HBP
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 5m
Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday's win over the Atlanta Braves.
LOOK AWAY: Mets’ Kevin Pillar drilled in face by pitch, has multiple nasal fractures
by: Dustin Foote — Deadspin 5m
There was a scary moment last night in Atlanta when Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a 94 MPH fastball thrown by Jacob Webb, suffering multiple nasal fractures, according to the team.
Finding nine innings of pitching for the Mets tonight in Atlanta
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
Thanks to a string of injuries, the Mets will have to find the best way to cover nine innings tonight in Atlanta.
NY Mets manager Luis Rojas is already on the Twitter hot seat
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 7m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas shouldn’t get fired anytime soon nor should we expect the front office to pull the trigger on him just yet. The team is ...
Kevin Pillar Diagnosed With Multiple Nasal Fractures
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 10m
Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar sustained multiple nasal fractures after being hit in the face by a fastball. Read more at MLB Trade Rumors.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Metsmerized: Pillar Suffers Multiple Nasal Fractures, Davis to Begin Rehab Assignment https://t.co/isPEV7u1onBlogger / Podcaster
-
LOOK AWAY: Mets’ Kevin Pillar drilled in face by pitch https://t.co/EzGemKa8CZHumor
-
.@markdero7's top 5 players that make the game look easy 👇 #MLBCentral 1⃣ Shohei Ohtani 2⃣ @ronaldacunajr24 3⃣ @MikeTrout 4⃣ @tatis_jr 5⃣ Jacob deGromTV / Radio Network
-
Well, that’s a huge bummer. PCA was off to such a hot start. #metsIn here, I note that Mets 2020 first round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong will likely have surgery on his arm. More details as I get them. He's currently on the St. Lucie Mets 7-day injured list. https://t.co/gPSOdokUFqBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Pillar Suffers Multiple Nasal Fractures, Davis to Begin Rehab Assignment https://t.co/B9aoUWmiDJ #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Update on Kevin Pillar: Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures. He will be meeting today with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determine next steps.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets