New York Mets

Mets Merized
Pillar Suffers Multiple Nasal Fractures, Davis to Begin Rehab Assignment

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 1h

The New York Mets provided an update on outfielder Kevin Pillar’s status on Tuesday morning following his scary hit by pitch in the top of the seventh of Monday night’s series opening 3-1 win

Sports Illustrated
MLB Must Act Before Beanballs Hurt Players and the Game

by: Will Laws Sports Illustrated 13m

Kevin Pillar's hit-by-pitch in the face is the latest warning sign that MLB must address its growing HBP epidemic.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Two

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

What minor league players put up the best numbers this past week, May 9th to May 15th?

Newsday
Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 45m

(AP) -- New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determi

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ Kevin Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after HBP

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 46m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar sustained multiple nasal fractures after being hit by a pitch, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Mack's Mets
Mack - Expiring Contracts The Mets Should Consider

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 55m

(stats through 5-16)     Detroit -   C - Wilson Ramos   2021 salary: $2,000,000   Currently: .227  6-HRs   Minnesota -   RP - Hans...

Larry Brown Sports
Kevin Pillar injury update: Mets OF suffered multiple nasal fractures

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 1h

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch and left bloodied

CBS Sports

Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple fractures after getting hit in face with fastball vs. Braves - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 1h

Pillar said he's 'doing fine' on social media after the scary moment

Pitcher List
DFS Plays of the Day – May 18 - Pitcher List

by: Ryan Amore Pitcher List 1h

Ryan Amore previews Tuesday's DFS slate.

