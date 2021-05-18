New York Mets
Kevin Pillar diagnosed with multiple nasal fractures
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
Pillar will meet with a facial specialist to explore options
MLB Must Act Before Beanballs Hurt Players and the Game
by: Will Laws — Sports Illustrated
Kevin Pillar's hit-by-pitch in the face is the latest warning sign that MLB must address its growing HBP epidemic.
Mets Minor League Players of the Week: Week Two
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
What minor league players put up the best numbers this past week, May 9th to May 15th?
Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday
(AP) -- New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball. The Mets say Pillar will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta to determi
New York Mets’ Kevin Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after HBP
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar sustained multiple nasal fractures after being hit by a pitch, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Mack - Expiring Contracts The Mets Should Consider
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets
(stats through 5-16) Detroit - C - Wilson Ramos 2021 salary: $2,000,000 Currently: .227 6-HRs Minnesota - RP - Hans...
Kevin Pillar injury update: Mets OF suffered multiple nasal fractures
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures after he was hit in the face by a pitch and left bloodied
Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple fractures after getting hit in face with fastball vs. Braves - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports
Pillar said he's 'doing fine' on social media after the scary moment
DFS Plays of the Day – May 18 - Pitcher List
by: Ryan Amore — Pitcher List
Ryan Amore previews Tuesday's DFS slate.
Mets Do Just Enough To Take First Game in Atlanta
-
I will say this - if the #Mets were getting what they need out of Francisco Lindor and James McCann specifically, they'd be better positioned to stay afloat during these rough times. But that hasn't happened yet. Hopefully last night changes the direction for McCann.
-
Going into Mon, Almora/Nimmo/Pillar had played all 286 def. innings for the #Mets in CF. Those 3 plus Conforto/Smith had played all 858 OF innings except 8 by Hager in place of injured Conforto on Sun. Smith, out of position in LF, is last healthy OF from original group.
-
This was Sean Reid-Foley last night when asked what's allowed him to be so effective this season. After this expression, he said, "I don't know. Throw strikes?"
-
Mets Do Just Enough To Take First Game in Atlanta
-
I think by the time he leaves the Mets I will have been singlehandedly responsible for bringing Rheingold and Schaefer back.
