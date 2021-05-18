New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 5/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Mets' Resiliency Speaks Volumes
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 16m
No matter the size of the mountain, this team just keeps climbing
Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch
by: AP — USA Today 34m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball
Syracuse Mets, New York Mets, MiLB, J.D. Davis
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 46m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) — New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis will begin a rehab assignment with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night. Davis, who was placed on the New York Mets’ 10-d…
Abstract and Actual
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
Kvetching about the mounting mountain of injuries to Met players is darkly amusing until somebody gets hurt. I mean really hurt. It happened literally in a matter of seconds.
Kevin Pillar injury update: Mets OF suffered 'multiple nasal fractures' from fastball to face
by: Jacob Camenker — Sporting News 1h
Kevin Pillar took a 94 mph fastball to the face in the Mets vs. Braves game Monday night. Tuesday morning, the team provided an update on his condition and confirmed that he had suffered
ESNY Game Day: Mets at Braves – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
ESNY Game Day: Mets at Braves – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
MLB Star Power Index: Mets pitcher does the bare minimum; Reds minor leaguer has baseball's best swing - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 1h
Whatever this is, here it is again
Tweets
Eddie C. talks about the Mets ridiculous rash of injuries, how the veterans need to step up now and much more. Mets 2021 Season Podcast Episode 9 https://t.co/RnYGf7roBRTV / Radio Network
Mets Game Preview: (5/18/21) @ Atlanta Braves (19-22) via @_danielmarcillo #Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter #MLB https://t.co/kKUfpkPIxFBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets minor leaguers Alec Kisena, Dan Goggin, and Matt Winaker have been promoted to Double-A Binghamton. High-A Brooklyn receives Cam Opp and LT Struble from St. Lucie before its home opener tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
With batters like Kevin Pillar facing scary injuries against heightened velocity, should pitchers face consequences for hitting batters, regardless of intent, to limit incidents like Monday night? @GioWFAN and @JerryRecco debate:TV / Radio Network
The #Mets rank 1st in shifts against left-handed hitters at 78.7 percent.Mets rank second in the majors with 10 defensive runs saved while shifting. Rays lead with 12. They're shifting the second most in baseball at 54.8%. Dodgers lead at 57%.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @pamsson: I would like to speak a little bit about the Jeter doc. I'm not gong to get into details about the film. You're all going to have to wait for that. I just want to share my feelings on being tabbed to do this.Beat Writer / Columnist
