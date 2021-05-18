Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
61489499_thumbnail

Mets' Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch

by: AP USA Today 25m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball

