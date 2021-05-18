Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Braves' Jacob Webb texted Mets' Kevin Pillar after scary HBP

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 41m

The 27-year-old added that it was "a little difficult" decompressing immediately after the game because the pitch was still fresh on his mind. 

USA Today
Braves' Jacob Webb shaken after hitting Mets' Kevin Pillar with pitch

by: Steve Gardner USA Today 7m

Atlanta Braves right-hander Jacob Webb hopes the Mets' Kevin Pillar has a "speedy recovery" after hitting him in the face with a pitch Tuesday night.

WFAN
Jacob Webb texted Kevin Pillar to make sure he was OK

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 23m

Braves reliever Jacob Webb texted Kevin Pillar to make sure he was OK after scary HBP on Monday night: ‘It’s definitely tough moving forward.’

Johneshwy Fargas Speaks Live After His MLB Debut

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 23m

Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas addresses the media after he made his MLB debut yesterday in Atlanta.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #8 - RHP - Jack Leiter

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 24m

  Jack Leiter Mack's spin -  The baseball world was waiting to see how Leiter's outing would go this past Saturday, after being rested for a...

Film Room
LIVE: Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas addresses the media LIVE after he made his MLB debut yesterday in Atlanta.

SNY Mets

Braves pitcher Jacob Webb says he texted Kevin Pillar Monday night | Braves News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 27m

Braves pitcher Jacob Webb expresses his worry and concern for Mets OF Kevin Pillar, who he accidentally hit in the face with a pitch on Monday night, saying ...

Reflections On Baseball
Mets Resilience Is Set For A Major Test As Injured List Rises To Fifteen

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 33m

For the Mets, the hits just keep on coming, and we're not talking about Gold Records. Oddly, there's an opportunity for them to dig deeper...

Mets Junkies
Mets Call Up Wilfredo Tovar, DFA Deivy Grullón

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 36m

According to Jacob Resnick the Mets are calling up Wilfredo Tovar to replace Kevin Pillar on the roster. Catcher Deivy Grullón is DFA’d to make room on the 40 man roster. This will be the third stint with the Mets big league club for Tovar as he...

