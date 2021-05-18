New York Mets
Jacob Webb texted Kevin Pillar to make sure he was OK
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 24m
Braves reliever Jacob Webb texted Kevin Pillar to make sure he was OK after scary HBP on Monday night: ‘It’s definitely tough moving forward.’
Braves' Jacob Webb shaken after hitting Mets' Kevin Pillar with pitch
by: Steve Gardner — USA Today 7m
Atlanta Braves right-hander Jacob Webb hopes the Mets' Kevin Pillar has a "speedy recovery" after hitting him in the face with a pitch Tuesday night.
Johneshwy Fargas Speaks Live After His MLB Debut
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 24m
Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas addresses the media after he made his MLB debut yesterday in Atlanta.
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #8 - RHP - Jack Leiter
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 25m
Jack Leiter Mack's spin - The baseball world was waiting to see how Leiter's outing would go this past Saturday, after being rested for a...
LIVE: Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas addresses the media LIVE after he made his MLB debut yesterday in Atlanta.
Braves pitcher Jacob Webb says he texted Kevin Pillar Monday night | Braves News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 28m
Braves pitcher Jacob Webb expresses his worry and concern for Mets OF Kevin Pillar, who he accidentally hit in the face with a pitch on Monday night, saying ...
Mets Resilience Is Set For A Major Test As Injured List Rises To Fifteen
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 34m
For the Mets, the hits just keep on coming, and we're not talking about Gold Records. Oddly, there's an opportunity for them to dig deeper...
Mets Call Up Wilfredo Tovar, DFA Deivy Grullón
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 36m
According to Jacob Resnick the Mets are calling up Wilfredo Tovar to replace Kevin Pillar on the roster. Catcher Deivy Grullón is DFA’d to make room on the 40 man roster. This will be the third stint with the Mets big league club for Tovar as he...
Kevin Pillar. Tough as nails.My dawg @KPILLAR4 just walked in the clubhouse and goes “Am I in the lineup today or what?” What a WARRIOR! About to get my man the Rip Hamilton face mask for future competition. Lol KP is a LEGEND!Beat Writer / Columnist
Starting nine. #LGM https://t.co/0Izozr7FzPBlogger / Podcaster
We’re going to need a Kevin Pillar Facts account for the toughest guy in MLB.Beat Writer / Columnist
Johneshwy Fargas began his first big-league press conference by saying: "Hey hello hello, hope everything is well!" Good energy.Beat Writer / Columnist
"I'm just glad he's alright" Jacob Webb texted Kevin Pillar after hitting him in last night's game https://t.co/WyNTvsxs7LTV / Radio Network
