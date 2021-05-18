Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Mets Trade Rumors: Cameron Maybin Acquired from Cubs in Exchange for Cash

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 26m

The New York Mets have reportedly acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, according to <a...

Mets Merized
Mets Acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Cubs for Cash Considerations

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 3m

Plagued with injuries and needing to add bats to their organization, the New York Mets made a trade on Tuesday evening, acquiring outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for c

Syracuse
New York Mets’ deal adds major league vet to Syracuse lineup - syracuse.com

by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com Syracuse 4m

New York picks up outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.

New York Post
Mets ‘legend’ Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 5m

Kevin Pillar walked into the Mets’ clubhouse Tuesday, a day after getting hit in the face with a 94.5 mph fastball, and asked if he was in the lineup.

Mack's Mets

Tom Brennan - ERIC CAMPBELL REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE INTERESTING

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 9m

 Don’t ask me why but something prompted me to look at former Met Eric Campbell’s stats the other day. Nice debut in 2014 by Eric the Red, b...

Film Room
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

Kevin Pillar addresses the media LIVE after leaving last night’s game.

SNY Mets

Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live from Atlanta | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 10m

New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live on Tuesday after being hit in the face by a pitch Monday night against the Braves.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZ...

Daily News
Banged up Mets acquire Cameron Maybin from Cubs - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 15m

The Mets have made their first trade of the regular season, and it’s only May.

Yardbarker
Mets' Kevin Pillar heads to IL, wanted to play despite nasal fractures

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 19m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was involved in one of the scariest scenes of the 2021 MLB season, to date, when he was hit in the face with a 95-mph fastball Monday night.

