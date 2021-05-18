New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Trade Rumors: Cameron Maybin Acquired from Cubs in Exchange for Cash
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 26m
The New York Mets have reportedly acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, according to <a...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Cubs for Cash Considerations
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 3m
Plagued with injuries and needing to add bats to their organization, the New York Mets made a trade on Tuesday evening, acquiring outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for c
New York Mets’ deal adds major league vet to Syracuse lineup - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 4m
New York picks up outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.
Mets ‘legend’ Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 5m
Kevin Pillar walked into the Mets’ clubhouse Tuesday, a day after getting hit in the face with a 94.5 mph fastball, and asked if he was in the lineup.
Tom Brennan - ERIC CAMPBELL REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE INTERESTING
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 9m
Don’t ask me why but something prompted me to look at former Met Eric Campbell’s stats the other day. Nice debut in 2014 by Eric the Red, b...
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Kevin Pillar addresses the media LIVE after leaving last night’s game.
Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live from Atlanta | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 10m
New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live on Tuesday after being hit in the face by a pitch Monday night against the Braves.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZ...
Banged up Mets acquire Cameron Maybin from Cubs - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 15m
The Mets have made their first trade of the regular season, and it’s only May.
Mets' Kevin Pillar heads to IL, wanted to play despite nasal fractures
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 19m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was involved in one of the scariest scenes of the 2021 MLB season, to date, when he was hit in the face with a 95-mph fastball Monday night.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Kevin Pillar: "My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now because this team is hurting"TV / Radio Network
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets paid $1 for Maybin. I wonder if Steve Cohen paid by check or cash.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"I'm almost more worried about him than I am myself." -Kevin Pillar on Jacob WebbTV / Radio Personality
-
Mets 'legend' Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning https://t.co/1IzJGePJhRBlogger / Podcaster
-
"My face will heal, but my heart's broken right now because this team is hurting right now." Kevin Pillar said that the pain is was secondary to him last night. He prides himself on being available for the team and knows the spot the team is in with injuries.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets