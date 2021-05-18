New York Mets
Pillar: 'Am I in the lineup today or what?'
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 17m
After taking a pitch to the face in Monday night's game against the Braves, which resulted in multiple nasal fractures and a trip to the injured list, Pillar arrived to Truist Park on Tuesday in good spirits. According to teammate Marcus Stroman,...
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11s
Kevin Pillar addresses the media LIVE after leaving last night’s game.
Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live from Atlanta | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 25s
New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live on Tuesday after being hit in the face by a pitch Monday night against the Braves.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZ...
Banged up Mets acquire Cameron Maybin from Cubs - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 6m
The Mets have made their first trade of the regular season, and it’s only May.
Mets' Kevin Pillar heads to IL, wanted to play despite nasal fractures
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 9m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was involved in one of the scariest scenes of the 2021 MLB season, to date, when he was hit in the face with a 95-mph fastball Monday night.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 12m
Monday, May 17, 2021 • 7:10 P.M. ESTTruist Park • Atlanta, GeorgiaRHP Miguel Castro (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets continue
Vaccinated Syracuse Mets fans can enjoy games without masks - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 13m
Guidelines will be eased starting Wednesday.
Mets trade for outfielder after losing Kevin Pillar, Michael Conforto to injuries - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 13m
The New York Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the injured list Monday. Hours later, center fielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a 95-mph fastball.
Kevin Pillar Addresses the Media
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 17m
Kevin Pillar addresses the media after leaving last night’s game.
Tweets
-
Kevin Pillar: "My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now because this team is hurting"
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
Mets paid $1 for Maybin. I wonder if Steve Cohen paid by check or cash.
-
"I'm almost more worried about him than I am myself." -Kevin Pillar on Jacob Webb
-
Mets 'legend' Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning
-
"My face will heal, but my heart's broken right now because this team is hurting right now." Kevin Pillar said that the pain is was secondary to him last night. He prides himself on being available for the team and knows the spot the team is in with injuries.
- More Mets Tweets