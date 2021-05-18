New York Mets
Banged up Mets acquire Cameron Maybin from Cubs - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4m
The Mets have made their first trade of the regular season, and it’s only May.
Mets' Kevin Pillar heads to IL, wanted to play despite nasal fractures
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 8m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was involved in one of the scariest scenes of the 2021 MLB season, to date, when he was hit in the face with a 95-mph fastball Monday night.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 11m
Monday, May 17, 2021 • 7:10 P.M. ESTTruist Park • Atlanta, GeorgiaRHP Miguel Castro (0-1, 3.38) vs. LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, -.--)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets continue
Vaccinated Syracuse Mets fans can enjoy games without masks - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 11m
Guidelines will be eased starting Wednesday.
Mets trade for outfielder after losing Kevin Pillar, Michael Conforto to injuries - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 11m
The New York Mets placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the injured list Monday. Hours later, center fielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face with a 95-mph fastball.
Kevin Pillar Addresses the Media
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 15m
Kevin Pillar addresses the media after leaving last night’s game.
Mets Trade Rumors: Cameron Maybin Acquired from Cubs in Exchange for Cash
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 16m
The New York Mets have reportedly acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs, according to <a...
Pillar: 'Am I in the lineup today or what?'
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 16m
After taking a pitch to the face in Monday night's game against the Braves, which resulted in multiple nasal fractures and a trip to the injured list, Pillar arrived to Truist Park on Tuesday in good spirits. According to teammate Marcus Stroman,...
Kevin Pillar: "My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now because this team is hurting"TV / Radio Network
TV / Radio Personality
Mets paid $1 for Maybin. I wonder if Steve Cohen paid by check or cash.Beat Writer / Columnist
"I'm almost more worried about him than I am myself." -Kevin Pillar on Jacob WebbTV / Radio Personality
Mets 'legend' Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning https://t.co/1IzJGePJhRBlogger / Podcaster
"My face will heal, but my heart's broken right now because this team is hurting right now." Kevin Pillar said that the pain is was secondary to him last night. He prides himself on being available for the team and knows the spot the team is in with injuries.TV / Radio Personality
