Tom Brennan - ERIC CAMPBELL REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE INTERESTING
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 10m
Don’t ask me why but something prompted me to look at former Met Eric Campbell’s stats the other day. Nice debut in 2014 by Eric the Red, b...
Mets acquire Maybin from Cubs to help injury-riddled outfield
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 38s
The New York Mets acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, the Mets announced Tuesday.Maybin will head to Triple-A Syracuse. However, the team plans to call him up soon, a source told Tim Healey...
Mets Acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Cubs for Cash Considerations
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 5m
Plagued with injuries and needing to add bats to their organization, the New York Mets made a trade on Tuesday evening, acquiring outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for c
New York Mets’ deal adds major league vet to Syracuse lineup - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 5m
New York picks up outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.
Mets ‘legend’ Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 6m
Kevin Pillar walked into the Mets’ clubhouse Tuesday, a day after getting hit in the face with a 94.5 mph fastball, and asked if he was in the lineup.
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
Kevin Pillar addresses the media LIVE after leaving last night’s game.
Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live from Atlanta | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 11m
New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live on Tuesday after being hit in the face by a pitch Monday night against the Braves.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZ...
Banged up Mets acquire Cameron Maybin from Cubs - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 16m
The Mets have made their first trade of the regular season, and it’s only May.
Pillar: "I feel pretty damn normal right now, aside from my face looking the way it does and not being able to breathe through my nose."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Pillar said the stats have become secondary in his career. He prioritizes being “reliable, available and tough as hell.” And if people remember him like that, he said, that’s enough for him to one day ride off into the sunset.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"I'm almost more worried about him than I am myself" Kevin Pillar talked with Jacob Webb and told him to stay confident in his game despite last night:TV / Radio Network
-
Pillar just went through a very scary situation last night, yet he's talking about how he's hurting more for not being able to help the team right now. True professional teammate right there. #Mets #LGM“My face will heal but my hearts broken right now. This team is hurting right now.” Kevin Pillar talks about how he prides himself on playing every day and to not be able to…”it hurts”. #LGM https://t.co/AkpB9o39ZeBlogger / Podcaster
-
get it trending@JustinCToscano Tough as nailsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BKCyclones: I know we aren’t supposed to see each other before the big day, but she looks so good we had to give you a peek. https://t.co/JplzsMxIzLMinors
