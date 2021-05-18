Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets ‘legend’ Kevin Pillar nearly fought to play day after bloody beaning

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 6m

Kevin Pillar walked into the Mets’ clubhouse Tuesday, a day after getting hit in the face with a 94.5 mph fastball, and asked if he was in the lineup.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets add outfield depth in Maybin trade

by: Andrew Simon MLB: Mets 5s

The Mets made a move to bolster their organizational outfield depth on Tuesday, acquiring veteran Cameron Maybin from the Cubs for cash considerations and assigning him to Triple-A Syracuse. The trade comes as the Mets try to fight their way through...

The Score
Mets acquire Maybin from Cubs to help injury-riddled outfield

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 44s

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, the Mets announced Tuesday.Maybin will head to Triple-A Syracuse. However, the team plans to call him up soon, a source told Tim Healey...

Mets Merized
Mets Acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Cubs for Cash Considerations

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 5m

Plagued with injuries and needing to add bats to their organization, the New York Mets made a trade on Tuesday evening, acquiring outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for c

Syracuse
New York Mets’ deal adds major league vet to Syracuse lineup - syracuse.com

by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com Syracuse 5m

New York picks up outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash.

Mack's Mets

Tom Brennan - ERIC CAMPBELL REMINDED ME OF SOMEONE INTERESTING

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 10m

 Don’t ask me why but something prompted me to look at former Met Eric Campbell’s stats the other day. Nice debut in 2014 by Eric the Red, b...

Film Room
LIVE Mets Press Conference | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 11m

Kevin Pillar addresses the media LIVE after leaving last night’s game.

SNY Mets

Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live from Atlanta | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 11m

New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar speaks live on Tuesday after being hit in the face by a pitch Monday night against the Braves.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv/izZ...

