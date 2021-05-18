New York Mets
Mets’ Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after hit by pitch
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.
New Mets acquire Cameron Maybin from Chicago Cubs
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 7m
One day after the New York Mets lost outfielder Kevin Pillar after he took a fastball to the face, the team acquired well-traveled outfielder Cameron Maybin
Look: Kevin Pillar has two black eyes after being hit in face
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 8m
Kevin Pillar looked beat up with bruises on his face and two black eyes following a hit by pitch in his face.
How Can The Mets Survive These Injuries?
by: crogersnfl@gmail.com (Connor Rogers, Joe DeMayo) — That's So Mets Podcast 10m
The Mets are dealing with an absurd amount of injuries, Joe and Connor go through how the team can hold the fort and stay in first place. The guys also give their three stars of the week and close out the show answering your questions!
NY Mets' Kevin Pillar hit by Jacob Webb: Braves pitcher is left shaken
by: Steve Gardner — LoHud 11m
Atlanta Braves right-hander Jacob Webb hopes the Mets' Kevin Pillar has a "speedy recovery" after hitting him in the face with a pitch Tuesday night.
Mike Trout to miss up to 2 months with calf injury
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 13m
Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.
Tuesday catch-all thread (5/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 16m
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. Brandon Nimmo IL, eligible to return but had setback during rehab stint J.D.
Kevin Pillar on scary HBP | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 24m
Kevin Pillar discusses getting hit in the face with a pitch, his status going forward and more
Gameday: Mets @ Atlanta Braves 5/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 42m
It's game two of a three game series for the Mets in Atlanta against the Braves - stop 2 of a 3 city, 9 game road tr...
Tweets
Tommy Hunter has entered for the Mets, replacing Castro.Beat Writer / Columnist
Kevin Pillar in a quote: “My face will heal, but my heart’s hurting right now because this team is hurting right now.” Here’s a full story on the incident, Pillar’s diagnosis, his next steps, his conversation with the pitcher who hit him and more: https://t.co/okuaWNHFMlBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JosephLangan2: Closer look at Ronny Mauricio’s first hit in Brooklyn. #Mets #Brooklyn #Metstwitter #CyclonesBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JohnConnolly_22: Feel better soon, @KPILLAR4 -- 'My face will heal,' but @Mets outfielder heartbroken to miss time https://t.co/mtYNKfEI23 via @northjersey @JustinCToscanoBeat Writer / Columnist
Kevin Pillar: "My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now because this team is hurting" https://t.co/MxRc7py8FoBlogger / Podcaster
Miguel Castro struck out Ronald Acuna on a slider that came in at 2995 RPM with 35 inches of vertical drop and 11 inches of horizontal break. woof..Beat Writer / Columnist
