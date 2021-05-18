New York Mets
How Can The Mets Survive These Injuries?
by: crogersnfl@gmail.com (Connor Rogers, Joe DeMayo) — That's So Mets Podcast 1m
The Mets are dealing with an absurd amount of injuries, Joe and Connor go through how the team can hold the fort and stay in first place. The guys also give their three stars of the week and close out the show answering your questions!
NY Mets' Kevin Pillar hit by Jacob Webb: Braves pitcher is left shaken
by: Steve Gardner — LoHud 3m
Atlanta Braves right-hander Jacob Webb hopes the Mets' Kevin Pillar has a "speedy recovery" after hitting him in the face with a pitch Tuesday night.
Mike Trout to miss up to 2 months with calf injury
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m
Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.
Tuesday catch-all thread (5/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 7m
Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish. Brandon Nimmo IL, eligible to return but had setback during rehab stint J.D.
Kevin Pillar on scary HBP | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 15m
Kevin Pillar discusses getting hit in the face with a pitch, his status going forward and more
Gameday: Mets @ Atlanta Braves 5/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 33m
It's game two of a three game series for the Mets in Atlanta against the Braves - stop 2 of a 3 city, 9 game road tr...
Mets Predictions: Mets vs Braves 5/18/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 42m
PREDICTIONS Final Score Mets 1 Braves 4 Mets Player of the Game Johneshwy Fargas Braves Player of the Game Tucker Davidson Mets First Hit of the Game Tomas Nido Braves First Hit of the Game Ronald Acuna Jr. How I Get Graded Every prediction I make...
Taijuan Walker has clean MRI and is 'day-to-day' for Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 42m
ATLANTA — Taijuan Walker is questionable for his next start after a "clean" MRI on Tuesday, Mets manager Luis Rojas said. That there was nothing wrong with Walker after he left his start Monday becaus
Tommy Hunter has entered for the Mets, replacing Castro.Beat Writer / Columnist
Kevin Pillar in a quote: “My face will heal, but my heart’s hurting right now because this team is hurting right now.” Here’s a full story on the incident, Pillar’s diagnosis, his next steps, his conversation with the pitcher who hit him and more: https://t.co/okuaWNHFMlBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JosephLangan2: Closer look at Ronny Mauricio’s first hit in Brooklyn. #Mets #Brooklyn #Metstwitter #CyclonesBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JohnConnolly_22: Feel better soon, @KPILLAR4 -- 'My face will heal,' but @Mets outfielder heartbroken to miss time https://t.co/mtYNKfEI23 via @northjersey @JustinCToscanoBeat Writer / Columnist
Kevin Pillar: "My face will heal, but my heart is broken right now because this team is hurting" https://t.co/MxRc7py8FoBlogger / Podcaster
Miguel Castro struck out Ronald Acuna on a slider that came in at 2995 RPM with 35 inches of vertical drop and 11 inches of horizontal break. woof..Beat Writer / Columnist
