New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tomas Nido comes through again in Mets’ win over Braves
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 36m
Tomas Nido’s bat returned him to the Mets lineup Tuesday, and that weapon of choice may keep him there.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Tomás Nido’s Clutch Homer Propels Mets to 4-3 Win
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Bench Mob freaking does it again.Tomás Nido's solo home run with two outs in the ninth gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, which Edwin Diaz nailed down with his second save in as many days to give
Banged-up Mets beat Braves, 4-3, on Tomas Nido’s HR in 9th - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 4m
Jonathan Villar also homers to power New York.
Mets vs. Braves Highlights | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
Tomás Nido hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the top of the 9th inning to give the Mets a dramatic 4-3 win over the Braves
Mets beat Braves on Tomas Nido home run in ninth - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 15m
In what will certainly be remembered as an important three-game series in Atlanta over the course of a full 162-game season, the Amazin’s stole two surprising wins from the Braves using a makeshift lineup and a whole bunch of relievers.
Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
(AP) -- Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of rel
Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple nasal fractures after taking fastball to face
by: Paul Newberry — CBC Sports 25m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.
Mets vs Braves Highlights: Mets gut out a 4-3 win over Braves, with a Nido home run in the 9th | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 26m
The Mets win back-to-back in Atlanta thanks to a Tomas Nido game-winning home run. Since May 1, the Mets have lost JD Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Alb...
Final Score: Mets 4, Braves 3—Nidoking
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m
Tomás Nido hit the go-ahead homer in the ninth to give the Mets a feel-good win.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
I hope that all of us are as happy one day, as Tommy Hunter is tonight.TV / Radio Personality
-
"I needed this" Tommy Hunter found "fulfillment" in his first career hit tonight 🤣TV / Radio Network
-
The 2021 Mets, everyone. Battered but victorious.Blogger / Podcaster
-
“That really surprised us — I’m going to say that,” Luis Rojas said of Tommy Hunter getting his first-career hit. When Hunter entered the dugout after rounding the bases, he was only asking for his baseball from his first hit.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Thomas Szapucki will not be starting for the Syracuse #Mets tomorrow, as originally scheduled. Manager Chad Kreuter didn’t specify, but said one of their pitchers will be joining the major league team. Syracuse will run a bullpen game instead.Minors
-
Tommy Hunter telling the story of his first big-league hit is incredible 😂 "I jumped on first like a little leaguer...I got a knock in the show!"TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets