New York Mets

New York Post
Tomas Nido comes through again in Mets’ win over Braves

by: Mike Puma New York Post 36m

Tomas Nido’s bat returned him to the Mets lineup Tuesday, and that weapon of choice may keep him there.

Mets Merized
Tomás Nido’s Clutch Homer Propels Mets to 4-3 Win

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3m

The Bench Mob freaking does it again.Tomás Nido's solo home run with two outs in the ninth gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, which Edwin Diaz nailed down with his second save in as many days to give

nj.com
Banged-up Mets beat Braves, 4-3, on Tomas Nido’s HR in 9th - nj.com

by: The Associated Press | NJ.com 4m

Jonathan Villar also homers to power New York.

Film Room
Mets vs. Braves Highlights | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 9m

Tomás Nido hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the top of the 9th inning to give the Mets a dramatic 4-3 win over the Braves

Daily News
Mets beat Braves on Tomas Nido home run in ninth - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 15m

In what will certainly be remembered as an important three-game series in Atlanta over the course of a full 162-game season, the Amazin’s stole two surprising wins from the Braves using a makeshift lineup and a whole bunch of relievers.

Newsday
Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 18m

(AP) -- Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of rel

cbc.ca
Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple nasal fractures after taking fastball to face

by: Paul Newberry CBC Sports 25m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Braves Highlights: Mets gut out a 4-3 win over Braves, with a Nido home run in the 9th | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 26m

The Mets win back-to-back in Atlanta thanks to a Tomas Nido game-winning home run. Since May 1, the Mets have lost JD Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Alb...

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 4, Braves 3—Nidoking

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

Tomás Nido hit the go-ahead homer in the ninth to give the Mets a feel-good win.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 2m
    I hope that all of us are as happy one day, as Tommy Hunter is tonight.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    "I needed this" Tommy Hunter found "fulfillment" in his first career hit tonight 🤣
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 4m
    The 2021 Mets, everyone. Battered but victorious.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 5m
    “That really surprised us — I’m going to say that,” Luis Rojas said of Tommy Hunter getting his first-career hit. When Hunter entered the dugout after rounding the bases, he was only asking for his baseball from his first hit.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 8m
    RT @Jacob_Resnick: Thomas Szapucki will not be starting for the Syracuse #Mets tomorrow, as originally scheduled. Manager Chad Kreuter didn’t specify, but said one of their pitchers will be joining the major league team. Syracuse will run a bullpen game instead.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 9m
    Tommy Hunter telling the story of his first big-league hit is incredible 😂 "I jumped on first like a little leaguer...I got a knock in the show!"
    TV / Radio Network
