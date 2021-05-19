New York Mets
Mets vs Braves Highlights: Mets gut out a 4-3 win over Braves, with a Nido home run in the 9th | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 27m
The Mets win back-to-back in Atlanta thanks to a Tomas Nido game-winning home run. Since May 1, the Mets have lost JD Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Alb...
Tomás Nido’s Clutch Homer Propels Mets to 4-3 Win
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Bench Mob freaking does it again.Tomás Nido's solo home run with two outs in the ninth gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, which Edwin Diaz nailed down with his second save in as many days to give
Banged-up Mets beat Braves, 4-3, on Tomas Nido’s HR in 9th - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 4m
Jonathan Villar also homers to power New York.
Mets vs. Braves Highlights | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Tomás Nido hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the top of the 9th inning to give the Mets a dramatic 4-3 win over the Braves
Mets beat Braves on Tomas Nido home run in ninth - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 15m
In what will certainly be remembered as an important three-game series in Atlanta over the course of a full 162-game season, the Amazin’s stole two surprising wins from the Braves using a makeshift lineup and a whole bunch of relievers.
Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
(AP) -- Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of rel
Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple nasal fractures after taking fastball to face
by: Paul Newberry — CBC Sports 26m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.
Final Score: Mets 4, Braves 3—Nidoking
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m
Tomás Nido hit the go-ahead homer in the ninth to give the Mets a feel-good win.
I hope that all of us are as happy one day, as Tommy Hunter is tonight.TV / Radio Personality
"I needed this" Tommy Hunter found "fulfillment" in his first career hit tonight 🤣TV / Radio Network
The 2021 Mets, everyone. Battered but victorious.Blogger / Podcaster
“That really surprised us — I’m going to say that,” Luis Rojas said of Tommy Hunter getting his first-career hit. When Hunter entered the dugout after rounding the bases, he was only asking for his baseball from his first hit.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Thomas Szapucki will not be starting for the Syracuse #Mets tomorrow, as originally scheduled. Manager Chad Kreuter didn’t specify, but said one of their pitchers will be joining the major league team. Syracuse will run a bullpen game instead.Minors
Tommy Hunter telling the story of his first big-league hit is incredible 😂 "I jumped on first like a little leaguer...I got a knock in the show!"TV / Radio Network
