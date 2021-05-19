Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Tomas Nido's go-ahead homer in ninth lifts Mets to victory over Atlanta | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 18m

ATLANTA — Tomas Nido hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 4-3 win against Atlanta on Tuesday, providing a dramatic finish to a game marked by another largely successful parade from

Mets Merized
61488047_thumbnail

Tomás Nido’s Clutch Homer Propels Mets to 4-3 Win

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3m

The Bench Mob freaking does it again.Tomás Nido's solo home run with two outs in the ninth gave the Mets a 4-3 lead, which Edwin Diaz nailed down with his second save in as many days to give

nj.com
61501423_thumbnail

Banged-up Mets beat Braves, 4-3, on Tomas Nido’s HR in 9th - nj.com

by: The Associated Press | NJ.com 5m

Jonathan Villar also homers to power New York.

Film Room
61501341_thumbnail

Mets vs. Braves Highlights | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 10m

Tomás Nido hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the top of the 9th inning to give the Mets a dramatic 4-3 win over the Braves

Daily News
61501291_thumbnail

Mets beat Braves on Tomas Nido home run in ninth - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 15m

In what will certainly be remembered as an important three-game series in Atlanta over the course of a full 162-game season, the Amazin’s stole two surprising wins from the Braves using a makeshift lineup and a whole bunch of relievers.

Newsday
61501268_thumbnail

Pillar back on bench, banged-up Mets edge Braves on Nido HR | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 18m

(AP) -- Inspired by Kevin Pillar's return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of rel

cbc.ca
61501147_thumbnail

Mets' Kevin Pillar suffers multiple nasal fractures after taking fastball to face

by: Paul Newberry CBC Sports 26m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball from Atlanta reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.

SNY Mets

Mets vs Braves Highlights: Mets gut out a 4-3 win over Braves, with a Nido home run in the 9th | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 27m

The Mets win back-to-back in Atlanta thanks to a Tomas Nido game-winning home run. Since May 1, the Mets have lost JD Davis, Brandon Nimmo, Jacob deGrom, Alb...

Amazin' Avenue
61501047_thumbnail

Final Score: Mets 4, Braves 3—Nidoking

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

Tomás Nido hit the go-ahead homer in the ninth to give the Mets a feel-good win.

