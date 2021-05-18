New York Mets
Bote, Happ homer as Cubs beat Nationals 6-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 35m
(AP) -- David Bote and Ian Happ homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 on Tuesday night.Chicago slugger Anthony Rizzo left the game because of tightness in his lower back, bu
Reliever's 1st hit 'coolest thing I've ever done'
by: Nick Aguilera — MLB: Mets 3m
Mets right-hander Tommy Hunter might be a 14-year veteran, but the 34-year-old reliever couldn’t help but feel like a kid again after notching his first career Major League hit on Tuesday night in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Braves at Truist Park....
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 5/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 7m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . Nationa...
Pillar Back On Bench, Banged-Up Mets Edge Braves On Nido HR
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 23m
It was a third-inning single by reliever Tommy Hunter that symbolized how resourceful New York has been in the face of a staggering rash of injuries.
Mets Bench And Bullpen Supply The Spark as Mets Beat Braves 4-3 in Atlanta By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 24m
For the second straight night in Atlanta the Met bench and bullpen supplied the ammunition as the Mets beat the Braves 4-3 in dramatic fashion with Luis Rojas carving out a bullpen […]
Turk Wendell: 2000 NL Champion Mets Relief Pitcher (1998-2001)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 27m
Steven John "Turk" Wendell was born on May 19, 1967 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The six foot two, right-handed pitcher attended Quinnip...
Game Chatter: Undecided vs Tucker Davidson (5/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 29m
Tomas Nido, Cameron Maybin And The Absorbtion Of Cobb County
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 31m
This day began with the Mets having to find somebody to play outfield. With one outfielder lost to a strained hammy, one outfielder lost to a bum finger, one outfielder losing a battle with a wall,…
RT @SNYtv: "I needed this" Tommy Hunter found "fulfillment" in his first career hit tonight 🤣TV / Radio Personality
“I’m fine with someone intentionally throwing at my guy, potentially causing an injury, because he did what we pay him to do” Get LOSTTTTTTLR says "I don't have a problem with how the Twins handled it," in regards to Duffey throwing at Yermin Mercedes. #WhiteSoxMisc
RT @SlangsOnSports: The Mariners, currently being no-hit through 6, have already been no-hit once this season The Indians have been no-hit twice this season We've only had 2 teams EACH no-hit 2x in a single season once in MLB history: 2015: Dodgers, MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets' bullpen does it all in 'really special' performance https://t.co/8XcBeyqaO6Blogger / Podcaster
"That's the coolest thing I've ever done in the big leagues" Tommy Hunter discusses his first MLB hit https://t.co/I986v8nYZTTV / Radio Network
