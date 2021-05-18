New York Mets
Pillar Back On Bench, Banged-Up Mets Edge Braves On Nido HR
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York
It was a third-inning single by reliever Tommy Hunter that symbolized how resourceful New York has been in the face of a staggering rash of injuries.
Reliever's 1st hit 'coolest thing I've ever done'
by: Nick Aguilera — MLB: Mets
Mets right-hander Tommy Hunter might be a 14-year veteran, but the 34-year-old reliever couldn’t help but feel like a kid again after notching his first career Major League hit on Tuesday night in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Braves at Truist Park....
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets
Mets Bench And Bullpen Supply The Spark as Mets Beat Braves 4-3 in Atlanta By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra
For the second straight night in Atlanta the Met bench and bullpen supplied the ammunition as the Mets beat the Braves 4-3 in dramatic fashion with Luis Rojas carving out a bullpen […]
Turk Wendell: 2000 NL Champion Mets Relief Pitcher (1998-2001)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz
Steven John "Turk" Wendell was born on May 19, 1967 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The six foot two, right-handed pitcher attended Quinnip...
Game Chatter: Undecided vs Tucker Davidson (5/18/21)
by: Other — Mets 360
Tomas Nido, Cameron Maybin And The Absorbtion Of Cobb County
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
This day began with the Mets having to find somebody to play outfield. With one outfielder lost to a strained hammy, one outfielder lost to a bum finger, one outfielder losing a battle with a wall,…
by: The Associated Press — Newsday
RT @SNYtv: "I needed this" Tommy Hunter found "fulfillment" in his first career hit tonight 🤣TV / Radio Personality
-
-
Mets' bullpen does it all in 'really special' performance https://t.co/8XcBeyqaO6Blogger / Podcaster
"That's the coolest thing I've ever done in the big leagues" Tommy Hunter discusses his first MLB hit https://t.co/I986v8nYZTTV / Radio Network
