New York Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to have shoulder surgery
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
New York Mets outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, a first-round draft pick in 2020, will have surgery on his right shoulder.
John From Albany - Syracuse Manager Chad Kreuter Zoom Call Highlights 5/18/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 52m
After Tuesday's Syracuse Mets game, Chad Kreuter held a zoom call with reporters. Here are some highlights: About J.D. Davis – after gett...
Cyclones’ Opening Day Spoiled While Baty and Mauricio Continue to Hit
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 1h
The Brooklyn Cyclones took on the Hudson Valley Renegades in their home opener on Tuesday night at the newly renamed Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Fans crowded the stands for the first time sin
Mets reliever Tommy Hunter ecstatic after his first major-league hit . . . in 14th season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
ATLANTA — Tommy Hunter is a 34-year-old journeyman pitcher, veteran of 14 major-league seasons with seven teams. He has played in 476 games, including 76 starts and 22 saves, plus seven more across th
Mets fall to IronPigs as JD Davis goes hitless in rehab start | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 1h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – A five-run top of the seventh inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs doomed the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night in a 7-3 Mets loss to the IronPigs at NBT Bank S…
Mets’ bullpen does it all in ‘really special’ performance
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
Seven Mets relievers combined to get the job done — including one with the bat.
Reliever's 1st hit 'coolest thing I've ever done'
by: Nick Aguilera — MLB: Mets 2h
Mets right-hander Tommy Hunter might be a 14-year veteran, but the 34-year-old reliever couldn’t help but feel like a kid again after notching his first career Major League hit on Tuesday night in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Braves at Truist Park....
Tommy Hunter on first career hit | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets relief pitcher Tommy Hunter talks about how cool it was to record his first career hit and getting to round the bases on a home run
RT @david_j_roth: Wholesome posting here, but I appreciate Tommy Hunter for having what appears to be an absolute blast playing baseball. https://t.co/fd7vWRnYWOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jerryblevins: I've been trying to tweet about the Mets bullpen. But everything I write comes out sounding NSFW. Pure filth.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Max exit velocity by hitter, 2021 1) Giancarlo Stanton 120.1 MPH 2) Shohei Ohtani 119.0 MPH Max pitch velocity by SP, 2021 1) Jacob deGrom 102.0 MPH 2) Shohei Ohtani 101.1 MPH With Stanton and deGrom on IL, there isn't an active player with Ohtani's velocity on either side.Streamer / Youtuber
Taijuan Walker's MRI has come back clean, but the Mets are not yet committing to him making his next start https://t.co/ki78V0D7cYTV / Radio Network
Highlights from the Mets' Tuesday win over the Braves https://t.co/1nRGNDBZngTV / Radio Network
