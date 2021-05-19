Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to have shoulder surgery

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

New York Mets outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, a first-round draft pick in 2020, will have surgery on his right shoulder.

Mack's Mets
John From Albany - Syracuse Manager Chad Kreuter Zoom Call Highlights 5/18/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 52m

  After Tuesday's Syracuse Mets game, Chad Kreuter held a zoom call with reporters. Here are some highlights: About J.D. Davis – after gett...

Mets Minors
Cyclones’ Opening Day Spoiled While Baty and Mauricio Continue to Hit

by: Joseph Langan Mets Minors 1h

The Brooklyn Cyclones took on the Hudson Valley Renegades in their home opener on Tuesday night at the newly renamed Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Fans crowded the stands for the first time sin

Newsday
Mets reliever Tommy Hunter ecstatic after his first major-league hit . . . in 14th season | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

ATLANTA — Tommy Hunter is a 34-year-old journeyman pitcher, veteran of 14 major-league seasons with seven teams. He has played in 476 games, including 76 starts and 22 saves, plus seven more across th

LOCALSYR
Mets fall to IronPigs as JD Davis goes hitless in rehab start | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 1h

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – A five-run top of the seventh inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs doomed the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night in a 7-3 Mets loss to the IronPigs at NBT Bank S…

New York Post
Mets’ bullpen does it all in ‘really special’ performance

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

Seven Mets relievers combined to get the job done — including one with the bat.

MLB: Mets.com
Reliever's 1st hit 'coolest thing I've ever done'

by: Nick Aguilera MLB: Mets 2h

Mets right-hander Tommy Hunter might be a 14-year veteran, but the 34-year-old reliever couldn’t help but feel like a kid again after notching his first career Major League hit on Tuesday night in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Braves at Truist Park....

Film Room
Tommy Hunter on first career hit | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Mets relief pitcher Tommy Hunter talks about how cool it was to record his first career hit and getting to round the bases on a home run

