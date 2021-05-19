New York Mets
CG: NYM@ATL - 5/18/21 | 05/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Condensed Game: Tomás Nido hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the top of the 9th inning to give the Mets a dramatic 4-3 win
Injured Met Taijuan Walker gets good news: MRI exam ‘clean’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 31m
Taijuan Walker’s next start remains in question, but in a positive development for the Mets an MRI exam performed on the pitcher’s left side Tuesday was “clean,” according to manager Luis...
Stale Coffee Cakes - Pitcher List
by: www.Facebook.com/PitcherList — Pitcher List 1h
Nick Pollack reviews every starting pitcher performance from Tuesday.
Rojas on players stepping up | 05/19/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Manager Luis Rojas breaks down the Mets' 4-3 win, Tomás Nido and Jonathan Villar having clutch hits and Tommy Hunter's first hit
John From Albany - Syracuse Manager Chad Kreuter Zoom Call Highlights 5/18/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
After Tuesday's Syracuse Mets game, Chad Kreuter held a zoom call with reporters. Here are some highlights: About J.D. Davis – after gett...
Cyclones’ Opening Day Spoiled While Baty and Mauricio Continue to Hit
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 3h
The Brooklyn Cyclones took on the Hudson Valley Renegades in their home opener on Tuesday night at the newly renamed Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Fans crowded the stands for the first time sin
New York Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to have shoulder surgery
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
New York Mets outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, a first-round draft pick in 2020, will have surgery on his right shoulder.
Mets reliever Tommy Hunter ecstatic after his first major-league hit . . . in 14th season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
ATLANTA — Tommy Hunter is a 34-year-old journeyman pitcher, veteran of 14 major-league seasons with seven teams. He has played in 476 games, including 76 starts and 22 saves, plus seven more across th
Mets fall to IronPigs as JD Davis goes hitless in rehab start | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – A five-run top of the seventh inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs doomed the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night in a 7-3 Mets loss to the IronPigs at NBT Bank S…
