by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies

The Mets beat the Braves 4-3 after Tomas Nido hit a clutch 2 out, solo homerun in the top of the ninth. Diaz closed it out with a perfect ninth striking out two. TOMAS NIDO FOR THE LEAD!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FxBc17lVTT — SNY (@SNYtv) May 19, 2021...