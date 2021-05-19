Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

‘The Captain’: Derek Jeter talks up ESPN documentary | Details on Spike Lee’s role - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 28m

ESPN is producing a six-part documentary on former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, a five-time World Series champion.

Mack's Mets
Syracuse - Drury homers, but Mets fall to IronPigs in series opener, 7-3

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 15m

  A five-run top of the seventh inning for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs doomed the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night in a 7-3 Mets loss to the Ir...

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Álvarez With Two Hits in St. Lucie Win

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 22m

AAA: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-5) 7, Syracuse Mets (2-11) 3Box ScoreBrandon Drury, 1B: 2-for-5, R, RBI, SO, .204/.273/.347Mason Williams, LF: 2-for-3, SO, .316/.435/.316J.D. Davis 3B

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Seth Lugo, J.D. Davis Play In Rehab Game

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 26m

 Good morning, Mets fans!Some good injury news came Tuesday night as Seth Lugo and J.D. Davis played in a rehab game.Seth Lugo threw just four pitches, but it got him three outs i

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/19/21: At least St. Lucie is good

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

nj.com
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, MLB home run leader, returns to the mound tonight to continue historic run - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani hit his MLB-best 14th home run of the season Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians.

Rising Apple

Mets trade for Cameron Maybin only cost them a picture of George Washington

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

I would have sworn it was a joke when I first heard what it cost the New York Mets to acquire Cameron Maybin from the Chicago Cubs. Even if he was buried i...

Metro News
MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2h

Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0. Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The complete game was the first in his 50 major league...

