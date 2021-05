RT @ hoodieandtie : @ baseballpro howardmegdal And Taijuan Walker got banged up, which is bad. But it seems minor, which is good. @ TimsTenz reviews the righty's 2021 which has been good, but cautions against what's ahead, which could be bad. Got it? No? Then please read the piece! :) ($) https://t.co/D59EMCjV3j