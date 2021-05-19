New York Mets
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #9 - SS - Matt McLain
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 55m
Matt McLain Mack's spin - McLain is one of a handfull of premium shortstops in this draft. He probably is the one with the most pop. He b...
Angels star Shohei Ohtani the betting favorite to be named AL MVP after Mike Trout injury
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 29m
In 39 games this season, Ohtani is slashing .271/.323/.632 with 14 homers, 33 RBI and six stolen bases. On the mound, he's 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA, 1.208 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.
Mets' Marcus Stroman calls Angels' Shohei Ohtani 'a mythical legend in human form'
by: Jacob Camenker — Sporting News 53m
Shohei Ohtani is certainly earning respect from his peers after his torrid start to the 2021 MLB campaign as both a batter and pitcher.
Noah Syndergaard ‘right where he needs to be’ after first Mets rehab outing
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 54m
As the Mets search for healthy pitchers to fill their rotation, one potential upgrade took a significant step toward returning Wednesday.
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard completes first rehab assignments - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Noah Syndergaard was back in uniform pitching on Wednesday, repping the St. Lucie Mets, in a significant step toward his anticipated return to the rotation.
Stroman: Shohei Ohtani is ‘mythical legend in human form’
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is just like everyone else when it comes to watching Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani dominate the game this year.
Noah Syndergaard dominates rehab start, destroys blogger on Twitter
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 2h
Noah Syndergaard dominates rehab start, destroys blogger on Twitter first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Noah Syndergaard Highlights: See every out from his first rehab start with the St. Lucie Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
See New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard take the mound for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, during his outing with the St. Lucie Mets (Low-A).Watch Mo...
Tweets
-
Fourteen. Fourteen! Taijuan Walker is headed to the injured list. As injures piled up, his success was encouraging. Now he, too, will be out of action. https://t.co/C9s7350XJVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FinkelsteinRyan: Despite reports that Yennsy Diaz was getting called up today, he is actually going to be on the taxi squad, not the active roster. @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thought it was interesting LaRussa ripped the Yerminator for not knowing about unwritten rules when it was La Russa who admitted not knowing the WRITTEN rules for extra innings (pitchers don’t have to run). Now We should ask: which rules are more important?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It feels like summer. And we’ve got Cyclones baseball tonight.Minors
-
Id expect Jordan Yamamoto to be recalled for a start this week, for sure. Tomorrow would be an ideal day. #Mets@michaelgbaron Szapucki and Yamamoto have to be brought up now I’d imagine.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @sportswoof: @ThereItIsJake @Metstradamus Why would Reinsdorf fire him when he knew exactly what he was getting?Blogger / Podcaster
