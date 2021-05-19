Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Angels star Shohei Ohtani the betting favorite to be named AL MVP after Mike Trout injury

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 30m

In 39 games this season, Ohtani is slashing .271/.323/.632 with 14 homers, 33 RBI and six stolen bases. On the mound, he's 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA, 1.208 WHIP and 40 strikeouts in 25.2 innings. 

Mets' Marcus Stroman calls Angels' Shohei Ohtani 'a mythical legend in human form'

by: Jacob Camenker Sporting News 53m

Shohei Ohtani is certainly earning respect from his peers after his torrid start to the 2021 MLB campaign as both a batter and pitcher.

Noah Syndergaard ‘right where he needs to be’ after first Mets rehab outing

by: Mike Puma New York Post 54m

As the Mets search for healthy pitchers to fill their rotation, one potential upgrade took a significant step toward returning Wednesday.

Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #9 - SS - Matt McLain

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 55m

  Matt McLain Mack's spin -  McLain is one of a handfull of premium shortstops in this draft. He probably is the one with the most pop. He b...

Mets’ Noah Syndergaard completes first rehab assignments - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Noah Syndergaard was back in uniform pitching on Wednesday, repping the St. Lucie Mets, in a significant step toward his anticipated return to the rotation.

Stroman: Shohei Ohtani is ‘mythical legend in human form’

by: John Healy Radio.com: WFAN 1h

New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is just like everyone else when it comes to watching Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani dominate the game this year.

Noah Syndergaard dominates rehab start, destroys blogger on Twitter

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Noah Syndergaard dominates rehab start, destroys blogger on Twitter first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Noah Syndergaard Highlights: See every out from his first rehab start with the St. Lucie Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

See New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard take the mound for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019, during his outing with the St. Lucie Mets (Low-A).Watch Mo...

