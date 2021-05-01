New York Mets
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Braves, 7:20 ET
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 12m
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 • 7:20 P.M.Truist Park • Atlanta, GeorgiaLHP David Peterson (1-3, 4.86) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.08)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets have a cha
Gameday: Syracuse Mets Vs. Leigh High Valley Iron Pigs - 5/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
The Syracuse Mets are home to take on the Leigh High Valley Iron Pigs. Game two of a six game series. Tonight’s...
Mets place RHP Walker (left side) on 10-day IL
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m
The Mets added RHP Taijuan Walker to the 10-day injured list because of tightness in his left side.
Open thread: Mets vs. Braves, 5/19/21
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m
The Mets will go for the sweep of the Braves at Truist Park as David Peterson takes the mound.
Mets’ Marcus Stroman raves about ‘mythical legend’ Shohei Ohtani
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 18m
New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman raved about "mythical legend" Shohei Ohtani amid Ohtani's remarkable season.
Luis Rojas on Kevin Pillar: 'His toughness is different'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 20m
Luis Rojas on Kevin Pillar, who was back in the Mets clubhouse less than 24 hours after being hit in the face with a 94 mph fastball: ‘His toughness is different.’
Mets Place Taijuan Walker On The IL Because Why The **** Not? | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 36m
You know what? I'm not even going to get mad about the Final Destination taking place in Queens anymore, which make no mistake, is exactly what's happening.Somehow, some way the Mets are not only pers...
5/19/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 41m
The injury bug is no joke for the New York Mets (20-16), who sent out the equivalent of a spring training lineup against the Atlanta Braves (19-23) last night. The replacements did their job, helping the Mets secure a 4-3 win to pick up the team’s...
Tuesday - Seth Lugo ✅ Wednesday - Noah Syndergaard ✅ Thursday - de🐐 Looks like Jacob deGrom will be joining the St. Lucie Mets in Jupiter for tomorrow night's game against @GoPBCardinals 🤩Minors
Mets future rotation: 5/21: Stroman 5/22: ? 5/23: ? 5/24: Peterson 5/25: DeGrom? (He makes a rehab start tomorrow, lining him up to pitch next week if he comes off the IL.) 5/26: Stroman 5/27: ? 5/28: ? 5/29: Peterson After tmrw, Mets' next off day is 6/7, 17 straight games.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
David Peterson gets the ball as the Mets look to sweep the Braves Mets Pregame starts NOW! 🕢: 7:20 p.m. 📺: SNY https://t.co/KHUj9wMm3eTV / Radio Network
Mets place RHP Walker (left side) on 10-day IL https://t.co/lpjgzgL75K #MetsTV / Radio Network
Some quick facts about the Mets Triple-A Covid situation, including having Diaz traveling today from that clubhouse to Mets, where a number of players remain unvaccinated. https://t.co/ifyQoUQkoQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets