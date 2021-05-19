New York Mets
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets ace to pitch rehab start
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Before returning to the Mets rotation from the injured list, Jacob deGrom will throw a rehab start in St. Lucie.
Mets put Taijuan Walker on IL, Jacob deGrom to get rehab start
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 22m
The Mets placed Taijuan Walker on the injured list on Wednesday and said Jacob deGrom will be making a rehab start for Single-A St. Lucie.
Mets' Noah Syndergaard throws four shutout innings in rehab debut
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 24m
Noah Syndergaard completed his first minor league rehabilitation appearance and tossed four shutout innings for Single-A St. Lucie in Jupiter, Florida.
Pete Alonso not in Mets' starting lineup for first time this season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 27m
ATLANTA — For the first time all season, Pete Alonso was out of the lineup Wednesday. He was the last Mets regular to take a seat. Manager Luis Rojas said the rest would benefit Alonso because he hasn
Notes: deGrom to make rehab start Thursday
by: Sterling Bright — MLB: Mets 31m
Amid some unfortunate injuries to several starters -- including Noah Syndergaard, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco -- the Mets got some good news regarding injured ace Jacob deGrom. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner felt good following a...
Mets aim for 30 years of catharsis in their rivalry with the Braves
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 41m
The depleted Mets won their second straight game in Atlanta Tuesday night. Lets examine some of the head-to-head records of the Mets and Braves. The 2017 Braves went 72-90.
Taijuan Walker goes to IL with tightness in side - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 43m
Will the injuries ever stop? Taijuan Walker became the latest Mets player to land on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, with what the Mets are calling “left side tightness.”
Walker added to Mets’ lengthy IL list, Maybin joins OF mix
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 46m
The Mets added right hander Taijuan Walker to their lengthy injured list after he lasted only three innings against the Braves due to tightness in his left side.
Gameday: Mets @ Atlanta Braves 5/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 54m
It's the final game of a three game series for the Mets in Atlanta against the Braves - stop 2 of a 3 city, 9 game...
Tweets
-
Most strikeouts by a #Mets player in his first 3 career big league games: Darryl Strawberry: 8 Gary Gentry: 7 Khalil Lee: 6 @Metsmerized #LGMKhalil Lee with six straight strikeouts to start his major league career. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BullpenwithDA: There’s a huge upside with David Peterson. Like Ron Darling said he’s not a finished product yet, but the potential is there. Could definitely be in the rotation as a third or fourth starter for years to come. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Khalil Lee with six straight strikeouts to start his major league career. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mission accomplished ... thanks @bravesorganistWith Mr. Peterson due to bat this inning, maybe @bravesorganist can give us the "Cheers" theme.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Khalil Lee has struck out six at-bats straight now. He just looks overmatched. Hopefully he figured it out soon #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
- More Mets Tweets