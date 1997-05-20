New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom K's 8 in 3 shutout innings in rehab start
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
Mets ace Jacob deGrom threw 41 pitches, 30 for strikes, and whiffed the last six batters he faced in a rehab start as he works his way back from tightness in his right side and lower back.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Jacob deGrom strikes out eight in rehab start
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4m
New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom (right side tightness) struck out eight batters in three innings Thursday night in a rehab start against the Low-A
Mets’ Jacob deGrom dominates in Single-A rehab start
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 47m
Jacob deGrom let loose Thursday, and to the eye the results were encouraging.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom goes 3 innings in rehab assignment - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 1h
Jacob deGrom cleared another hurdle in his return from right side tightness.
deGrom vs. Low-A hitters? Please 'send help'
by: Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru — MLB: Mets 1h
Jacob deGrom, out since May 11 with right side tightness, took another step in his recovery on Thursday as he made his first rehab start with Low-A St. Lucie. deGrom threw 41 pitches in three innings of work against the Palm Beach Cardinals,...
Jacob deGrom cruises in rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
MIAMI — Jacob deGrom’s minor-league rehabilitation start Thursday night went about how one might expect when a two-time Cy Young Award winner faces Low-A hitters. Appearing for the St. Lucie Mets as h
Mets ace Jacob deGrom hits 102 mph in rehab start
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
New York ace Jacob deGrom took the bump for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets as he works to recover from the right side tightness, and the 32-year-old showed little mercy, hitting between 101.9 and 102 mph on the speed radar.
Jacob deGrom Eases Through Rehab Start with St. Lucie
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Jacob deGrom completed a rehab start with the St. Lucie Mets as the best pitcher in baseball works his way back from right side ailments.DeGrom threw three innings against High-A hitters for t
Ventura's Grand Slam Doubleheader
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
5/20/99: Robin Ventura hits a grand slam in both games of the Mets' doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @JosephLangan2: Got to interview with Mets number four prospect Brett Baty after tonight’s game. He’s found early success at the High-A level mainly due to his strike-zone knowledge. Great down to earth kid and great addition to this Mets organization! #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB #NYM @Mets_Minors https://t.co/M6C73Ob5SnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jflan816: Do yourself a favor and throw my dude @JosephLangan2 a follow, he’s been absolutely killing it with some awesome Cyclones coverage for @Mets_Minors and @Metsmerized. https://t.co/hvRVgKIRlTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JosephLangan2: Got to interview with Mets number four prospect Brett Baty after tonight’s game. He’s found early success at the High-A level mainly due to his strike-zone knowledge. Great down to earth kid and great addition to this Mets organization! #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB #NYM @Mets_Minors https://t.co/M6C73Ob5SnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBPipeline: .@Orioles No. 16 prospect Kevin Smith strikes out SEVEN STRAIGHT for @BowieBaysox.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 05/20/1997: HOF / 2-time MVP / 2-time Gold Glover Cal Ripken Jr made this catch to help the Orioles win 4-3! @CalRipkenJr @RipkenBaseball Check out this excellent @MetsMerized interview that Mat Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) did with him👇🏼 https://t.co/ydw3uePepR https://t.co/S5JaptYdttBlogger / Podcaster
-
St. Lucie pitchers tonight: 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 15 SO Some guy named deGrom helped, I'm sure. #MetsAnother win for the 📚 https://t.co/JwfXXSKfYCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets