Mets’ Jacob deGrom goes 3 innings in rehab assignment - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 1h
Jacob deGrom cleared another hurdle in his return from right side tightness.
Jacob deGrom strikes out eight in rehab start
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4m
New York Mets ace right-hander Jacob deGrom (right side tightness) struck out eight batters in three innings Thursday night in a rehab start against the Low-A
Mets’ Jacob deGrom dominates in Single-A rehab start
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 47m
Jacob deGrom let loose Thursday, and to the eye the results were encouraging.
deGrom vs. Low-A hitters? Please 'send help'
by: Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru — MLB: Mets 1h
Jacob deGrom, out since May 11 with right side tightness, took another step in his recovery on Thursday as he made his first rehab start with Low-A St. Lucie. deGrom threw 41 pitches in three innings of work against the Palm Beach Cardinals,...
Jacob deGrom cruises in rehab start for Low-A St. Lucie Mets | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
MIAMI — Jacob deGrom’s minor-league rehabilitation start Thursday night went about how one might expect when a two-time Cy Young Award winner faces Low-A hitters. Appearing for the St. Lucie Mets as h
Mets ace Jacob deGrom hits 102 mph in rehab start
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
New York ace Jacob deGrom took the bump for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets as he works to recover from the right side tightness, and the 32-year-old showed little mercy, hitting between 101.9 and 102 mph on the speed radar.
Jacob deGrom Eases Through Rehab Start with St. Lucie
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Jacob deGrom completed a rehab start with the St. Lucie Mets as the best pitcher in baseball works his way back from right side ailments.DeGrom threw three innings against High-A hitters for t
Ventura's Grand Slam Doubleheader
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
5/20/99: Robin Ventura hits a grand slam in both games of the Mets' doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full...
RT @JosephLangan2: Got to interview with Mets number four prospect Brett Baty after tonight’s game. He’s found early success at the High-A level mainly due to his strike-zone knowledge. Great down to earth kid and great addition to this Mets organization! #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB #NYM @Mets_Minors https://t.co/M6C73Ob5SnBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jflan816: Do yourself a favor and throw my dude @JosephLangan2 a follow, he’s been absolutely killing it with some awesome Cyclones coverage for @Mets_Minors and @Metsmerized. https://t.co/hvRVgKIRlTBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JosephLangan2: Got to interview with Mets number four prospect Brett Baty after tonight’s game. He’s found early success at the High-A level mainly due to his strike-zone knowledge. Great down to earth kid and great addition to this Mets organization! #Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB #NYM @Mets_Minors https://t.co/M6C73Ob5SnBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MLBPipeline: .@Orioles No. 16 prospect Kevin Smith strikes out SEVEN STRAIGHT for @BowieBaysox.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @celeBRADtion: On This Date 05/20/1997: HOF / 2-time MVP / 2-time Gold Glover Cal Ripken Jr made this catch to help the Orioles win 4-3! @CalRipkenJr @RipkenBaseball Check out this excellent @MetsMerized interview that Mat Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) did with him👇🏼 https://t.co/ydw3uePepR https://t.co/S5JaptYdttBlogger / Podcaster
St. Lucie pitchers tonight: 9 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 15 SO Some guy named deGrom helped, I'm sure. #MetsAnother win for the 📚 https://t.co/JwfXXSKfYCBlogger / Podcaster
