deGrom set to return from IL (source)

You know what, this has nothing to do with age and everything to do with entertainment value. In order for fans of any age to be entertained the stinking ball needs to be in play, okay? That’s the overriding point. There’s too much time wasted with nothing happening. Period.

Jesse HowieRose All due respect Howie, it seems this sentiment is exclusively among guys that have been around the game for a while (La Russa incident and now this). It seems like there’s been a nice increase in younger fans