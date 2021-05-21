New York Mets
Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez gets over breakup with Jennifer Lopez by pitching makeup for men - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez ended their relationship last month.
Series Preview: Mets Continue Road Trip With Three Games In Miami
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 33m
The New York Mets (20-17, first place in the National League's eastern division) continue their nine-game road trip with three games against manager Don Mattingly's Miami Marlins (20-23, fourth pl
Press release: Mets update health and safety rules for Citi Field
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 35m
FLUSHING, N.Y., May 21, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced updated health and safety regulations for fans at Citi Field that will take effect beginning with the team’s next homestand, starting on Monday, May 24. Starting that day, fans will no...
Tim Tebow scores another top-selling jersey
by: Jeremy Willis, ESPN.com — ESPN: Florida Gators 43m
Another new team and another top-selling jersey. Tebow, who signed with the Jaguars Thursday, is wearing No. 85 and the jersey is already selling well on the NFL's online shop.
FOCO Releases New York Mets Cookie Club Bobblehead Series
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 50m
FOCO is releasing a new limited edition New York Mets Cookie Club Bobblehead Series to commemorate the closest group of teammates in baseball. The first series of bobbleheads feature Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, and the newest Met,...
Marlins alternate unis honor Triple-A Havana Sugar Kings
by: Dan Mennella — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
The team on Monday unveiled special edition uniforms inspired by the Triple-A Havana Sugar Kings, a team that played in the International League for several years in the 1950s.
ballnine - AUTOMATIC THOR, AUTOMATED UMPS
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Kevin Kernan May 20, 2021 J UPITER, FL – Call it a full two days of fun when you get to see the new Automated Ball-Strike technolog...
NY Mets: Khalil Lee strikeout streak is not what we had in mind
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
In eight plate appearances with the New York Mets, Khalil Lee has been the most predictable player of all time. He has gone down on strikes each opportunit...
Tweets
same pitch that got him thru the second half of his careerBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @firstpitchmitch: First round of auctions ending in a few hours! #thehobby #collect #whodoyoucollect https://t.co/8nZl9JDyZjBeat Writer / Columnist
Could Jacob deGrom be the next pitcher to throw a no-no? @keithhernandez: "I always feel every time he goes out there he has the potential to throw one" https://t.co/SeY77sk5fW SUBSCRIBE ✅ Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/2NaP5s6RrJ Spotify: https://t.co/RZA11iZ9fA ➡️ @VerizonTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso IL time would be bad because it will justify any bad numbers he puts up in 2021 just like the pandemic gave cover for 2020. But, maybe Dom could play 1B all summer and show the Mets where the true road to success is.Blogger / Podcaster
Mazeika has played over 600 innings at 1B in the minors. Have to wonder if this in regards to the Alonso injury news from the other day. #MetsPatrick Mazeika is out early taking grounders at first base.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ByPeterJensen: Look for the cameo of Roger Angell and Smoky Joe Wood at the 10 second mark, and then go read Angell's essay about watching this game, "The Web of the Game." It's one of the most incredible episodes in baseball's glorious history. https://t.co/8w85uSfHRl https://t.co/wHhhSWUPdsBeat Writer / Columnist
