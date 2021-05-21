New York Mets
Mets Put Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter on Injured List
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 9m
The Mets announced the following roster moves before their game against the Marlins on Friday.First baseman Pete Alonso has been placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to May 19, with a right hand s
Mets place star 1B Pete Alonso on 10-day IL with right hand sprain
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 3m
Pete Alonso joins a wide-ranged injured list. The star Mets first baseman is headed there for 10 days, retroactive to May 19.
Yankee Stadium Debuts Vaccinated And Unvaccinated Sections, Kicking Off Big Weekend For New York Sports Fans
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 8m
A big weekend for New York City's sports teams started Friday as several stadiums and arenas expand capacity for fully vaccinated fans.
Mets place Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter on injured list, call up Yennsy Diaz and Brandon Drury
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
The Mets’ injury situation right now is absurd.
Mets relax fan COVID protocols at Citi Field - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 10m
Health and safety protocols are beginning to relax at Citi Field as the Mets move one step closer to normalcy.
Pete Alonso injury: NY Mets injured list grows again
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 10m
The Mets are losing another key player to injury, as the team announced that Pete Alonso will go on the injured list with a sprained hand.
Is Jacob deGrom A Hall of Famer? (3 Reasons Why He Is)
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 23m
Jacob DeGrom is considered by many to the best pitcher in MLB today. But is he a Hall of Famer? Here are 3 reasons why he is.
New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo assigned to Syracuse; scheduled to pitch tonight - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 1h
Lugo is recovering from off-season elbow surgery.
Tweets
Kevin Pillar is having surgery today/right now to repair his broken nose.Beat Writer / Columnist
I don’t think I can even get mad at Rojas or this team moving forward. Team is running on fumes with a triple A lineup and are in first. We got to rally around these guys #Mets fans! #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom is back with the Mets and he was casually playing first base during the Mets' pregame warmup today, before Pete Alonso hopped off his Zoom conference and took over. Alonso is wearing a brace on his right hand and is only catching/ scooping grounders with his left.Beat Writer / Columnist
when asked by @timbhealey during his presser, Pete said he landed on his backside when he flipped over the railing celebrating Patrick Mazeika’s walk-off the video shows his right hand making contact before anythingBeat Writer / Columnist
The injured list continues to grow for the Mets: https://t.co/dHSPF1jxXiTV / Radio Network
Seth Lugo has had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Syracuse tonight. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
