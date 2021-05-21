New York Mets
Mets’ Tommy Hunter joins IL after career game - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 56m
Tommy Hunter may have overdone it in his last game, though it’s likely he doesn’t regret it.
Peraza exits early with right leg contusion
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 16m
The Mets were hit by the injury bug once again. This time it was in Friday’s game against the Marlins when second baseman José Peraza left the game with a right leg contusion. Peraza hurt his leg in the top of the fourth inning after he was hit by a
Zach Pop In play, run(s) to Tomas Nido | 05/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 43m
Zach Pop In play, run(s) to Tomas Nido
New York Mets place Pete Alonso (hand) on IL
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets placed slugger Pete Alonso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right hand prior to Friday's game in Miami against the Marlins.
Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar undergoes surgery to repair his badly broken nose | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
MIAMI — Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar had surgery to repair his badly broken nose Friday in New York. In posting a photo of himself — in a hospital cap and gown, offering a thumbs-up — on Instagram, P
Mets’ Pete Alonso goes on 10-day IL with sprained hand
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Mets infielder Pete Alonso went on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained right hand that has bothered him for more than two weeks.
Game Chatter: Marcus Stroman vs John Curtiss (5/21/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 3h
Gameday: Mets @ Miami Marlins - 5/21/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Mets make their final stop of a three city, nine game road trip when they head to Florida to take on the Miami...
I just feel a disaster coming but I hope I’m wrongBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Where the **** did that miss?Beat Writer / Columnist
I’m sorry but I disagree w/ pulling Stroman. He’s at 89 pitches & dealing despite the leadoff walk. It wasn’t on 4 pitches, it was a good at-bat, it happens. You want to get a ground ball to get out of it, & Stroman is that guy. Bringing in Castro just didn’t make sense to meBlogger / Podcaster
