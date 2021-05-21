New York Mets
Mets late rally not enough as IronPigs' pitching leads Lehigh Valley to 8-4 win over Syracuse | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 2m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Acuña, Adrianza hit grand slams, Braves rout Pirates 20-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 20s
(AP) -- Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second inning off Tyler Anderson, pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza added another slam in the eighth against position player Wilmer Difo and the Atlanta Bra
Devers, Santana go deep, Red Sox beat Phillies 11-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 12m
(AP) -- Rafael Devers and Danny Santana hit homers to back Martin Perez, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3 Friday night.Perez (2-2) allowed three runs and five hits, striking
Peraza exits early with right leg contusion
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets were hit by the injury bug once again. This time it was in Friday’s game against the Marlins when second baseman José Peraza left the game with a right leg contusion. Peraza hurt his leg in the top of the fourth inning after he was hit by a
Zach Pop In play, run(s) to Tomas Nido | 05/21/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Zach Pop In play, run(s) to Tomas Nido
Mets’ Tommy Hunter joins IL after career game - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Tommy Hunter may have overdone it in his last game, though it’s likely he doesn’t regret it.
New York Mets place Pete Alonso (hand) on IL
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 3h
The New York Mets placed slugger Pete Alonso on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right hand prior to Friday's game in Miami against the Marlins.
Mets’ Pete Alonso goes on 10-day IL with sprained hand
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 4h
Mets infielder Pete Alonso went on the 10-day injured list because of a sprained right hand that has bothered him for more than two weeks.
