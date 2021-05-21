New York Mets
Rookie Lee Finally Makes Contact, Mets Beat Marlins In 12th
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 40m
The Mets won despite totaling only eight hits against 10 Miami pitchers. The Miami bullpen retired 15 consecutive batters during one stretch.
Johneshwy Fargas' two-run triple | 05/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Johneshwy Fargas gives the Mets a 6-3 lead in the top of the 12th, as he triples to right to bring in Jake Hager and Khalil Lee
Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Mets rookies lead way in wild 12-inning win over Marlins
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 14m
Beset by a staggering number of injuries, the Mets saw their rookies step up and help lead them to a 6-5, 12-inning win, in Miami. Jake Hager and Khalil Lee ...
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets Win Thriller in Miami
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 16m
The Mets beat the Marlins 6-5 after a 12 inning thriller. Huge hits from Khalil Lee and Johneswhy Fargas scored three runs in the top of the 12th. Loup made it dicy in the bottom of the frame, but got a huge double play. Barnes got Duvall to get the...
Acuña, Adrianza hit grand slams, Braves rout Pirates 20-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
(AP) -- Austin Riley loved being a part of a homer-happy night for the Atlanta Braves.“When this lineup clicks up and down, it's scary," he said. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam in the second innin
Gut Reaction: Mets 6, Marlins 5 (12 INN) 5/21/21
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 26m
Khalil Lee, Johneshy Fargas Key Mets Wild Extra Inning Win Over Fish
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 34m
Another day for the Mets, another update to the injured list.Prior to the game, Pete Alonso, one of the few remaining offensive regulars, was placed on the 10-day IL with a right hand sprain.
Mets rookies come up clutch in extras vs. Marlins - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 35m
The scrappy Mets somehow, some way, pulled out a win in 12 innings.
Final Score: Mets 6, Marlins 5—#bob
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38m
Folks, the bench mob has done it again.
“This is a group of brave men right here,” Luis Rojas said. Two Mets recorded first-career hits. A third recent call-up made a huge play. They propelled a three-run 12th. An unconventional win, with unexpected heroes: https://t.co/zkOZ9caTpyBeat Writer / Columnist
How can you NOT believe in this team at this point?Blogger / Podcaster
After another Mets gameBlogger / Podcaster
RT @DrewBU3: This team is special... so many guys stepping up and battling through adversity. And couldn’t be more pumped for my dawg @Jw_Hager you deserve it all brotha!! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
