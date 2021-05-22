New York Mets
MMN Recap: Syracuse Falls in Rehab Game for Davis, Lugo
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 26m
AAA: LeHigh Valley IronPigs 8 (10-6), Syracuse Mets 4 (3-13)Box ScoreJ.D. Davis, 1B: 0-for-3, BB, SO, .125/.222/.125Mason Williams, CF: 1-for-4, R, H, .267/.353/.333After Syracuse's
