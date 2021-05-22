New York Mets
METS UPDATE HEALTH AND SAFETY RULES FOR CITI FIELD
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25m
My friends the Mets sent me this groovy press release. It is unclear to me if the new safety rules include letting clearly injured pitchers make two starts and then having them throw 102 to teenage…
David Peterson has been a frustrating enigma so far this season
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
The lefty starter has been one of the few healthy members of the rotation, but he has not provided the consistency the team desperately needs from him.
Last Night's Mets Game May Have Been The Most Absurd Mets Game I've Ever Seen, Which Is Saying SOMETHING | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 21m
viaI was going to kick this blog off with a highlight video of last night's game, but I don't think that would encapsulate the absurdity of last night's Mets game as succinctly as just a quick glimpse...
Metstradamus - Bracing For The Impact From Ghosts And Their Runners
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 36m
By metstradamus | May 22, 2021 2:26 am Ever since Miguel Castro threw a fat changeup down the middle to Garrett Cooper which turned i...
Marcus Stroman Steps Up in Win Against Marlins
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
With the injury bug taking its toll on the starting rotation, the Mets were going to need Marcus Stroman to bounce back from his tough last outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Stroman has been terr
Bobby V for victory? Ex-Mets skipper, to cheers of former players, seeking mayor’s office in his Connecticut hometown - New York Daily News
by: Larry McShane — NY Daily News 1h
True to form, Bobby V will run as an independent this fall and expects to finish on top.
3 Mets players traded away before they ever played a game for the team
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
When does one officially become a member of the New York Mets? Some say it’s when they suffer their first ridiculous injury. Others claim it’s when the...
Mets continue to display resiliency: ‘proud of the group’
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5h
MIAMI — Every 2021 Mets day feels like its own season, replete with surprises and standouts and trauma and triumphs. How is it that this drama-addled franchise has become more of a soap opera since...
