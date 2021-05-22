New York Mets
Gameday: Mets @ Miami Marlins - 5/22/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets make their final stop of a three city, nine game road trip when they head to Florida to take on the Mia...
Five pitchers whose Cy Young-caliber seasons are going unnoticed
by: Jon Hoefling — Deadspin 18m
Baseball has gone through an entire “repressed Catholic kid going into their freshman year of college”-type transformation over the past several years. With baseball moving ever closer to a “three true outcomes” game, several pitchers have...
Mets' Brandon Nimmo reveals nerve issue in finger has hampered return | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 31m
MIAMI — The weird saga of Brandon Nimmo’s finger injury got a little weirder Saturday when he revealed that a nerve issue — not just the bone bruise — is what has kept him out for three weeks and coun
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #12 - RHP - Jackson Jobe
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 34m
Jackson Jobe Mack's spin - Do you want to quietly move up the draft boards to the point that you are being considered as a top ten pic...
Brandon Nimmo injury: NY Mets' OF not close to returning
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 48m
Brandon Nimmo, who is one of 16 players on the NY Mets' injured list right now, is tired of spending so much time away from the team.
Yamamoto up, Hager DFA'd; Nimmo update
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 54m
An hour before Saturday’s game against the Marlins, the Mets made some roster moves, recalling right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from Triple-A Syracuse, putting left-hander Stephen Tarpley on the 40-man roster and designating infielder Jake Hager for...
Game Chatter: Undecided vs Pablo Lopez (5/22/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
I’m at soccer Mets game notes
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
noon, RHP Jordan Yamamoto has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. LHP Stephen Tarpley has been reinstated from the Minor League IL. INF Jake Hager …
5/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
No many hits the New York Mets (21-17) take on the injury front they seem to find a way to keep on winning. The latest blow saw Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter land on the injured list, raising the ta…
Clear 'em all, @jhay_da_man!Official Team Account
de🐐 does it all. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Just like you all I don’t understand the strategy I just know that Rojas has been consistently taking out his starters a little earlier than thought. That’s all I got. Just as confused. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Two-RBI double for Mark Vientos doubles the @RumblePoniesBB lead. Vientos is hitting .412 this week against Erie with four doubles. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
You could have gone with Lucchesi one more inning. But every time they did that they paid for it. I see both sides but I'm okay with this, as long as Sean Reid-Foley from Guam can also give you 3-4 innings. (Pray the Mets explode offensively before the 7th.)The Mets wanted length from Joey Lucchesi. He gave them four innings on 43 pitches. The Mets might have felt it risky to let him continue, but with the rotation injuries, I’m surrpised to Mets’ didn’t let Lucchesi keep going. He looked terrific.Blogger / Podcaster
You make him play Lf. That’s what teams do to accommodate the great Pete Alonso (6HRs)@metspolice And they would be doing what with Joey Votto?Blogger / Podcaster
