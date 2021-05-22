Quantcast
Yamamoto up, Hager DFA'd; Nimmo update

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 46m

An hour before Saturday’s game against the Marlins, the Mets made some roster moves, recalling right-hander Jordan Yamamoto from Triple-A Syracuse, putting left-hander Stephen Tarpley on the 40-man roster and designating infielder Jake Hager for...

Five pitchers whose Cy Young-caliber seasons are going unnoticed

by: Jon Hoefling Deadspin 10m

Baseball has gone through an entire “repressed Catholic kid going into their freshman year of college”-type transformation over the past several years. With baseball moving ever closer to a “three true outcomes” game, several pitchers have...

Mets' Brandon Nimmo reveals nerve issue in finger has hampered return | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 23m

MIAMI — The weird saga of Brandon Nimmo’s finger injury got a little weirder Saturday when he revealed that a nerve issue — not just the bone bruise — is what has kept him out for three weeks and coun

Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #12 - RHP - Jackson Jobe

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 26m

  Jackson Jobe    Mack's spin -  Do you want to quietly move up the draft boards to the point that you are being considered as a top ten pic...

Brandon Nimmo injury: NY Mets' OF not close to returning

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 40m

Brandon Nimmo, who is one of 16 players on the NY Mets' injured list right now, is tired of spending so much time away from the team.

Game Chatter: Undecided vs Pablo Lopez (5/22/21)

by: Other Mets 360 1h

I’m at soccer Mets game notes

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

noon,    RHP Jordan Yamamoto has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.   LHP Stephen Tarpley has been reinstated from the Minor League  IL.   INF Jake Hager …

5/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

No many hits the New York Mets (21-17) take on the injury front they seem to find a way to keep on winning. The latest blow saw Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter land on the injured list, raising the ta…

