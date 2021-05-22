Yamamoto up, Hager DFA'd; Nimmo update

You could have gone with Lucchesi one more inning. But every time they did that they paid for it. I see both sides but I'm okay with this, as long as Sean Reid-Foley from Guam can also give you 3-4 innings. (Pray the Mets explode offensively before the 7th.)

Justin Toscano The Mets wanted length from Joey Lucchesi. He gave them four innings on 43 pitches. The Mets might have felt it risky to let him continue, but with the rotation injuries, I’m surrpised to Mets’ didn’t let Lucchesi keep going. He looked terrific.