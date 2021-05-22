New York Mets
Mets suffer another walk-off loss against Marlins as Drew Smith gives up ninth-inning homer | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 56m
MIAMI — For a day, at least, the magic ran out for the Mets, their backups and the backups’ backups. They lost to the Marlins, 3-1, after Garrett Cooper’s two-run walk-off home run. Cooper had worked
Zimmerman hits tiebreaking 3-run homer as Nats beat Orioles | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3m
(AP) -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sa
Fargas fully extends for snow cone catch
by: Whitney McIntosh — MLB: Mets 18m
In the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday's Mets-Marlins game at loanDepot park, Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas made an impressive catch in center field with the game tied at 1-all and New York trying to hold on for extra innings. With zero outs...
Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Lucchesi has strong outing, but Cooper walks it off for Marlins in 9th
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 23m
Joey Lucchesi had 8 strikeouts over four innings and the Mets made several outstanding defensive plays but in the end, Garrett Cooper's walk-off two-run home...
Mets Battle But Fall To Marlins 3-1
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 32m
Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY SportsAnother day, another nail-biter between the Mets and Marlins.Unlike Friday however, this one didn’t take 12 innings to decide. Garrett Cooper made su
NY Mets' Drew Smith gives up walk-off homer vs. Marlins
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 49m
The NY Mets' offense couldn't do much in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami.
Mets’ magic runs out in walk-off loss to Marlins
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 53m
The Mets’ tightrope finally ran out of wire. It was only going to take the injury-riddled team so far. A day after surviving a 12-inning marathon, the Mets couldn’t pull off any more magic. The...
Mets lose to Marlins on Garrett Cooper walk-off HR - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 55m
The Mets seemed on their way to a close win until Cooper said otherwise.
Johneshwy Fargas' diving catch | 05/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 58m
Johneshwy Fargas covers a huge distance to make a diving snowcone grab in the outfield
“That one, I kind of knew from the beginning. Drew Smith missed his pitch. That’s not why the Mets lost, though. They couldn’t do anything offensively, which is probably going to happen at times with a lineup like the one they fielded. https://t.co/ejaF2dusS1Beat Writer / Columnist
Now J.D. Davis makes a nice sliding stop at first base for Syracuse after his home run the previous inning. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Brooklyn threatened late - getting the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the 8th - but the Renegades held on for a 5-3 win. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNY_Mets: J.D. Davis hits a 💣 to center for the Syracuse Mets!TV / Radio Network
Joey Lucchesi on the group of fans that chanted his name here: “I definitely heard it. It kind of pumped me up, to be honest. I was just pumping strikes every time they said it. I loved it, man. I don’t know who they are, but I appreciate the support."Beat Writer / Columnist
