Mets’ magic runs out in walk-off loss to Marlins
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 1h
The Mets’ tightrope finally ran out of wire. It was only going to take the injury-riddled team so far. A day after surviving a 12-inning marathon, the Mets couldn’t pull off any more magic. The...
Zimmerman hits tiebreaking 3-run homer as Nats beat Orioles | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 14m
(AP) -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sa
Fargas fully extends for snow cone catch
by: Whitney McIntosh — MLB: Mets 29m
In the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday's Mets-Marlins game at loanDepot park, Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas made an impressive catch in center field with the game tied at 1-all and New York trying to hold on for extra innings. With zero outs...
Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Lucchesi has strong outing, but Cooper walks it off for Marlins in 9th
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 34m
Joey Lucchesi had 8 strikeouts over four innings and the Mets made several outstanding defensive plays but in the end, Garrett Cooper's walk-off two-run home...
Mets Battle But Fall To Marlins 3-1
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 43m
Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY SportsAnother day, another nail-biter between the Mets and Marlins.Unlike Friday however, this one didn’t take 12 innings to decide. Garrett Cooper made su
NY Mets' Drew Smith gives up walk-off homer vs. Marlins
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
The NY Mets' offense couldn't do much in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami.
Mets lose to Marlins on Garrett Cooper walk-off HR - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets seemed on their way to a close win until Cooper said otherwise.
Johneshwy Fargas' diving catch | 05/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Johneshwy Fargas covers a huge distance to make a diving snowcone grab in the outfield
