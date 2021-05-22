Quantcast
New York Mets

Newsday
García hits 2 more home runs, powers Rangers past Astros 8-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 33m

(AP) -- Adolis García kept up his home run barrage, connecting twice Saturday and helping power the Texas Rangers past the Houston Astros 8-4.García, who hit a three-run, walkoff drive in the 10th in

Newsday
Zimmerman hits tiebreaking 3-run homer as Nats beat Orioles | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 14m

(AP) -- Ryan Zimmerman hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and finished with three hits, and the Washington Nationals overcame a pair of five-run deficits in a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sa

MLB: Mets.com
Fargas fully extends for snow cone catch 

by: Whitney McIntosh MLB: Mets 29m

In the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday's Mets-Marlins game at loanDepot park, Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas made an impressive catch in center field with the game tied at 1-all and New York trying to hold on for extra innings. With zero outs...

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins Highlights: Lucchesi has strong outing, but Cooper walks it off for Marlins in 9th

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 35m

Joey Lucchesi had 8 strikeouts over four innings and the Mets made several outstanding defensive plays but in the end, Garrett Cooper's walk-off two-run home...

Mets Merized
Mets Battle But Fall To Marlins 3-1

by: Anthony E. Parelli Mets Merized Online 43m

Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY SportsAnother day, another nail-biter between the Mets and Marlins.Unlike Friday however, this one didn’t take 12 innings to decide. Garrett Cooper made su

North Jersey
NY Mets' Drew Smith gives up walk-off homer vs. Marlins

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 1h

The NY Mets' offense couldn't do much in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami.

New York Post
Mets’ magic runs out in walk-off loss to Marlins

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1h

The Mets’ tightrope finally ran out of wire. It was only going to take the injury-riddled team so far. A day after surviving a 12-inning marathon, the Mets couldn’t pull off any more magic. The...

Daily News
Mets lose to Marlins on Garrett Cooper walk-off HR - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

The Mets seemed on their way to a close win until Cooper said otherwise.

Film Room
Johneshwy Fargas' diving catch | 05/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Johneshwy Fargas covers a huge distance to make a diving snowcone grab in the outfield

