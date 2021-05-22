New York Mets
WATCH: Garrett Cooper walk-off home run lifts Miami Marlins over New York Mets
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
Garrett Cooper slugged a two-run, two-out, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Saturday
Catch as Catch Can’t
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 38m
Did ya see how the bottom of the eighth between the Mets and Marlins ended on Saturday? It was the best play you were gonna see all dayuntil one Met defensive out later. Bop. Hit.
Rojas on 3-1 loss to Marlins | 05/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 39m
Luis Rojas discusses the decision to give Joey Lucchesi the start and his team's offensive struggles in the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Marlins
With Cole on the Hill, Yankees Run Scoreless Streak to 30 Innings
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 39m
Pitching has powered a five-game winning streak. The Mets lost in the ninth and Scott Kazmir made it back to the majors with the Giants.
Mets Fall To Marlins After Garrett Cooper’s 2-Run HR In 9th
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
The injury-plagued Mets totaled five hits and have 13 in 21 innings in the series.
Attrition Is A Constant Battle
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 1h
The Mets fought like hell before the Marlins finally got their annual walk-off win against the Flushing Nine. And even gave us a couple of memorable moments before the inevitable. Joey Lucchesi was phenomenal for four innings, giving up one hit and...
Albies hits 2 HRs, Acuña adds 15th shot, Braves top Pirates | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Ozzie Albies is feeling much better about Atlanta's lineup lately. Of course, helping the Braves hit a combined 10 homers in back-to-back lopsided wins certainly helps.Albies hit home runs fr
Fargas fully extends for snow cone catch
by: Whitney McIntosh — MLB: Mets 2h
In the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday's Mets-Marlins game at loanDepot park, Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas made an impressive catch in center field with the game tied at 1-all and New York trying to hold on for extra innings. With zero outs...
.@PujolsFive is the best.Official Team Account
full service recap. thoughts sprinkled throughout. not a bad day, family.. 🍎 https://t.co/3c6yiuOFv1Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLB: Leaders and best.Official Team Account
RT @CespedesBBQ: On Thursday, Jacob deGrom absolutely dominated the Palm Beach Cardinals in a rehab start. I chatted with some those Low-A Baby Cards about what it was like going toe-to-toe against the best pitcher on planet earth. One of my fave stories of the year. https://t.co/IhlUiu7ghk https://t.co/aXFPVgHzc8Blogger / Podcaster
