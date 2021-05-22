Quantcast
New York Mets

The New York Times
With Cole on the Hill, Yankees Run Scoreless Streak to 30 Innings

by: The Associated Press NY Times 39m

Pitching has powered a five-game winning streak. The Mets lost in the ninth and Scott Kazmir made it back to the majors with the Giants.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Catch as Catch Can’t

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 38m

Did ya see how the bottom of the eighth between the Mets and Marlins ended on Saturday? It was the best play you were gonna see all dayuntil one Met defensive out later. Bop. Hit.

Film Room
Rojas on 3-1 loss to Marlins | 05/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 39m

Luis Rojas discusses the decision to give Joey Lucchesi the start and his team's offensive struggles in the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Marlins

Sportsnaut
WATCH: Garrett Cooper walk-off home run lifts Miami Marlins over New York Mets

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

Garrett Cooper slugged a two-run, two-out, walk-off homer in the ninth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 3-1 win over the New York Mets on Saturday

CBS New York
Mets Fall To Marlins After Garrett Cooper’s 2-Run HR In 9th

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

The injury-plagued Mets totaled five hits and have 13 in 21 innings in the series.

Sports Media 101
Attrition Is A Constant Battle

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

The Mets fought like hell before the Marlins finally got their annual walk-off win against the Flushing Nine. And even gave us a couple of memorable moments before the inevitable. Joey Lucchesi was phenomenal for four innings, giving up one hit and...

Newsday
Albies hits 2 HRs, Acuña adds 15th shot, Braves top Pirates | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2h

(AP) -- Ozzie Albies is feeling much better about Atlanta's lineup lately. Of course, helping the Braves hit a combined 10 homers in back-to-back lopsided wins certainly helps.Albies hit home runs fr

MLB: Mets.com
Fargas fully extends for snow cone catch 

by: Whitney McIntosh MLB: Mets 2h

In the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday's Mets-Marlins game at loanDepot park, Mets rookie Johneshwy Fargas made an impressive catch in center field with the game tied at 1-all and New York trying to hold on for extra innings. With zero outs...

