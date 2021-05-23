Quantcast
New York Mets

Faith and Fear in Flushing

There Go the Non-Hitters

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 14m

Six hits. Five for singles. Sit indoors on a sunny Sunday in New York and watch the Mets play indoors on a sunny Sunday in Miami, and thats what you get. Or fielder. Its not hard.

Syracuse Mets
Mets lose series finale to IronPigs, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon | Mets

by: N/A MiLB: Syracuse Mets 16m

The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

CBS New York
Rookie Poteet Baffles Mets; Marlins Take Series

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 22m

Miami took the rubber game of the three-game series to close to within two games of the NL East-leading Mets (21-19), who have been riddled by injuries and finished 3-6 on a three-city Southern swing.

Fox Sports
Marlins score all five runs in second inning, beat Mets, 5-1

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 56m

The Miami Marlins scored all their runs in the second inning of a 5-1 victory over the New York Mets. Jazz Chisholm Jr went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Mets Merized
Mets Road Trip Ends With 5-1 Loss to Marlins

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 58m

Jordan Yamamoto's return to Miami didn't go as the 25-year-old right-hander planned it. The Mets lost 5-1 and dropped to 21-19 on the year.The "replace-Mets" didn't have what was needed to eke

SNY Mets

Mets vs Marlins Highlights: One bad inning dooms Yamamoto, Mets in 5-1 loss to Marlins

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

A bloop, a swinging bunt and an error all added up to a bad 2nd inning for Jordan Yamamoto and the Mets as the Marlins scored all five of their runs, en rout...

USA Today
Rookie on the rise: Cody Poteet helps Marlins beat Mets 5-1

by: AP USA Today 1h

Rookie Cody Poteet pitched seven scoreless innings and retired the last 14 batters he faced to help the Miami Marlins...

Metstradamus
That's It, That's Poteet (And That's The Road Trip)

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Jordan Yamamoto was tasked with getting the Mets through one more game against Miami, his former team, in one piece. He ran into a whole load of trouble in the second inning, giving up five runs, f…

