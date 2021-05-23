New York Mets
Mets end 9-game road trip with back-to-back losses to Marlins - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 48m
The Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets, 5-1, on Sunday.
With Loss, Injury-Riddled Mets Finish Road Trip 3-6
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 19s
Cody Poteet looked terrific for the Miami Marlins, retiring the last 14 batters he faced in seven scoreless innings.
Are the Mets Kevin Pillar Tough?
by: Matty P Radio — Talkin' Mets 10m
Mike Silva talks about how the barrage of injuries can springboard the Mets to bigger and better things by learning from the adversity. A fan from the UK joins the show and talks about becoming a Mets fan, watching the team across the pond, and how...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor could learn a lot from Robinson Cano
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 19m
Francisco Lindor and the Mets dropped an ugly one Sunday, 5-1 to the Marlins
Jordan Yamamoto Left Sunday’s Game with Shoulder Soreness
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 34m
New York Mets' starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto left his start on Sunday after experiencing shoulder soreness.Yamamoto, 25, surrendered five runs in a disastrous second inning on Sunday that w
Syracuse Mets lose series finale to Lehigh Valley, 7-2 - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | undefined — Syracuse 1h
Syracuse dropped four out of six against the Iron Pigs.
Luis Rojas on Yamamoto's outing | 05/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Luis Rojas discusses the 5-1 loss to the Marlins and Jordan Yamamoto and their original plan for his outing
Making the Future Brighter
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
The main storyline for the New York Mets is about treading water while all of their players on the Injured List work their way back. It's b...
RT @DeeshaThosar: “The injuries stand out. It could’ve been worse with all the moving parts.” The banged up Mets head home after a 3-6 road trip, going 3-3 against division teams, and still holding onto first place in the NL East. https://t.co/ZeYzapgYOSNewspaper / Magazine
“It could’ve been worse with all the moving parts," Luis Rojas said. "I like the spirit of the guys that have joined us along the way.” Taking stock of an eventful quarter-season (and details on Jordan Yamamoto’s shoulder issue): https://t.co/sapsscAp9mBeat Writer / Columnist
